"Could be punishable by law": Kjersti Flaa slams Ryan Reynolds after actor confesses he leaked Deadpool's test footage

Entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa called out Ryan Reynolds after the actor admitted to leaking the 2014 Deadpool test footage. Reynolds made the revelation during a Q&A session at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5, 2025.

In her Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa podcast episode on September 8, Flaa explained that Reynolds had confessed for the first time to being responsible for the leak, clarifying that this happened “before the first Deadpool movie was made.” She then played a clip from TIFF where Reynolds openly acknowledged his role.

“They just wouldn’t do anything with it. So then some a**hole leaks it up online and I’m like, you know, looking at the guy in the mirror brushing my teeth and I’m like, dude, what have you done? This could be punishable by law,” Ryan Reynolds said in the clip.

Reacting to the confession, Flaa criticized the actor’s actions. She emphasized that Reynolds had resorted to something unlawful to push the project forward.

“(Ryan Reynolds) couldn’t get it made and he decided to do something basically illegal that could have gotten him in a lot of trouble and that possibly got other people in trouble as well,” she said

Kjersti Flaa then noted how Reynolds had been denying his involvement in interviews for years.

To prove this point Kjersti Flaa played a clip from his February 11, 2025 interview on Opie Radio, where Reynolds deflected suspicion by insisting that only a handful of people could have leaked the footage, adding that he was “pretty sure” it wasn't him.

She followed this with a February 10, 2016 clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Reynolds framed the leak as a group idea but maintained distance from it, joking he was only “70% sure” it wasn’t him

Flaa also revisited a July 26, 2024 Vanity Fair polygraph test that Reynolds took with Hugh Jackman during Deadpool & Wolverine promotions. At that time, Ryan Reynolds admitted he had “provided an assist” in getting the footage out but stopped short of claiming full responsibility.

Pointing to his history of denial, Kjersti Flaa argued that Reynolds was now reframing the story in his favor.

“Now he's promoting this to make it sound like this was kind of a heroic thing that he did that he leaked this footage so all the fans could get Deadpool,” Kjersti Flaa added.

What else did Kjersti Flaa say about Ryan Reynolds’s recent admission to Deadpool footage leak?

Ryan Reynolds (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned podcast video, Kjersti Flaa weighed in on Ryan Reynolds’s recent admission that he was behind the 2014 leak of Deadpool test footage, while also explaining what she described as the “very dark angle” of the incident.

According to Flaa, the issue was not only that Reynolds denied leaking the footage “for over a decade,” but also that his actions may have had serious consequences for others in Hollywood.

She referenced director Tim Miller’s past account of the Deadpool footage leak in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Miller, at the time, had recalled returning home from San Diego Comic-Con when his phone exploded with alerts about the test footage.

“I had just gotten home from the train station from San Diego…and my phone blows up with Google alerts about Deadpool and I see the test had leaked. And I was horrified. I immediately wrote Fox an email and said, ‘I swear on my daughter’s life I didn’t leak this test,’” Miller had said (Entertainment Weekly, February 15, 2016).

Commenting on Miller’s experience, Flaa noted that for Ryan Reynolds to go behind everyone’s back and secretly leak the footage “could potentially have ended up in a very expensive lawsuit,” since studios were “very strict about these things.”

She also criticized Reynolds, adding that the “fact that he did not take the responsibility” for leaking the Deadpool footage years ago and “let the others be under suspicion” was “just so selfish” of him.

Ryan Reynolds at the Comic-Con International 2015 (Image via Getty Images)

The entertainment journalist further explained that back in 2014, after the Deadpool footage leaked, Fox had reportedly called in many employees and “questioned” them about it. Some people may have even “lost their jobs because of this.”

While Flaa acknowledged that many ultimately “benefited from Deadpool being made,” she stressed that Reynolds could not have known the outcome at the time.

She said the actor had no way of knowing that after the leak the studio would “pick it up,” that “fans would react” positively, or that the movie would be “green lit.” Though Reynolds’s actions proved beneficial for the studio in the long run, she argued they still were not justified.

Flaa further contended that Ryan Reynolds’s star power shielded him from consequences. She pointed out that if anyone else had done the same, their career and reputation would have suffered greatly.

“And now it’s funny because it’s him and because he’s a big star, the studio doesn’t do anything about it…And if anyone else had done this, can you imagine what would have happened to them? They would have been fired. They would have been sued. They might have been blacklisted in Hollywood forever. Their reputation would be tarnished,” she said.

Reflecting on Ryan Reynolds’s casual tone in recently admitting to the leak, which he had previously denied for years, Flaa remarked that the Green Lantern star had “let this go on for so many years” without “actually taking responsibility for it.” She further added that even now, when he finally admitted it, his tone was dismissive and casual .

“He’s just like, ‘Hey, this is a joke. This is so funny cuz I’m funny. Because I’m Ryan Reynolds and I can get away with anything,’” Kjersti Flaa remarked.

Ryan Reynolds’s latest project, John Candy: I Like Me, premiered at TIFF on September 4, 2025. It will have a global release on Amazon Prime Video on October 10, 2025.

In the meantime, Kjersti Flaa is busy hosting her daily podcast, Flaawsome Talk with Kjersti Flaa, where she discusses the latest news and stories from the entertainment industry.

