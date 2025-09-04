Maureen Callahan blasts With Love, Meghan, claims it isn't even worth "hate watch anymore"

The second season of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, dropped on Netflix on August 26. Podcaster Maureen Callahan, who is a known critic of the Duchess of Sussex, has now commented on the show's new season. In the September 3 episode of her podcast, Callahan slammed the show and stated that the show didn't even make it into the top 10.

Ad

"It was very much if a tree falls for Netflix, you know, if a tree falls in the forest, nobody hears it.... That show did not even dent the top 10. And it ranked last when we checked last week, I'm sure it's plummeted even further down the charts. It ranked 383rd in the watch list. So that means Meghan Markle isn't even a hate watch anymore," Maureen Callahan stated.

Ad

Trending

Maureen Callahan @DM_Maureen_ Taylor Swift, nicely done. Meghan’s Part B, S1 blitz can’t even generate a hate-watch.

Ad

Earlier in her August 29 podcast, Callahan discussed the new season of Meghan Markle's show with Kinsey Schofield. In the episode, the podcaster criticized With Love, Meghan, and said,

"I watched it Clockwork Orange style. Okay, I could I gutted it out through a 90 minutes. That was it."

In the new episode of her podcast, The Nerve, Callahan also took a dig at Meghan Markle's latest video interview with Bloomberg.

Ad

Maureen Callahan criticized Meghan Markle’s interview, which aired the same day as With Love, Meghan

Ad

Meghan Markle recently sat down with Emily Chang for an interview to discuss the new season of With Love, Meghan. The interview aired on August 26, the same day the series was released. In her interview, the Duchess touched on other aspects of her life as well.

Maureen Callahan has now dissected the interview in her September 3 podcast. The podcast hosts not only took a shot at the Duchess but also slammed Emily Chang for this interview.

Ad

"This is one of the most embarrassing, sycophantic 'please like me' interviews I have seen in a long time," Callahan said.

Callahan, throughout the episode, questioned the body language of the journalist while criticizing Meghan's response to "softball" questions. During the interview, Chang asked Meghan Markle to elaborate on her comment about calling bookstores a "safe place."https://x.com/TheNerveShow/status/1963225475234562176

The Nerve with Maureen Callahan @TheNerveShow “This is one of the most embarrassing, sycophantic interviews I have seen in a long time…” @DM_Maureen_ on how Meghan Markle’s softball Bloomberg interview exposes the imperfections of her perfectionist image. Watch below and download the full episode: https://t.co/rdxCowmSXW

Ad

Replying to that, the Duchess said that people can find their "own story" at bookstores. She called bookstores a "great space for discovery." This response prompted criticisms from Callahan.

"She's like a well-educated mor*n; any real reader, and I speak as a real reader, goes into bookstores, not looking for a mirror. I'm not looking to see myself... And this limited malignant narcissist, just my opinion, is in there looking to find herself and her safe space," Callahan said.

Ad

Earlier in the August 29 episode of The Nerve, Maureen Callahan and Kinsey Schofield scrutinized Meghan Markle's comment on the critics of With Love, Meghan. For context, in her interview, Meghan Markle was asked how she felt about the critics of With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess retorted and said that her critics "are trying to pay their bills" at "someone else’s detriment." While Kinsey Schofield called Meghan's remark "ironic." Maureen Callahan made a sarcastic comment.

Ad

"You know what, Kinsey? I never really planned to share this, but before Meghan Markle hit the scene, I was actually homeless. Yeah, exactly. I couldn't pay my bills," Callahan added.

The second season of With Love, Meghan, hit Netflix on August 26. The eight episodes reportedly did not perform on par with the first season. A September 2 report by Forbes noted that in its debut week, the show drew about half a million fewer viewers than the first week of its debut season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More