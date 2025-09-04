Maureen Callahan blasts With Love, Meghan, claims it isn't even worth "hate watch anymore"

The second season of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, dropped on Netflix on August 26. Podcaster Maureen Callahan, who is a known critic of the Duchess of Sussex, has now commented on the show's new season. In the September 3 episode of her podcast, Callahan slammed the show and stated that the show didn't even make it into the top 10.
"It was very much if a tree falls for Netflix, you know, if a tree falls in the forest, nobody hears it.... That show did not even dent the top 10. And it ranked last when we checked last week, I'm sure it's plummeted even further down the charts. It ranked 383rd in the watch list. So that means Meghan Markle isn't even a hate watch anymore," Maureen Callahan stated.
Earlier in her August 29 podcast, Callahan discussed the new season of Meghan Markle's show with Kinsey Schofield. In the episode, the podcaster criticized With Love, Meghan, and said,
"I watched it Clockwork Orange style. Okay, I could I gutted it out through a 90 minutes. That was it."
In the new episode of her podcast, The Nerve, Callahan also took a dig at Meghan Markle's latest video interview with Bloomberg.
Maureen Callahan criticized Meghan Markle’s interview, which aired the same day as With Love, Meghan
Meghan Markle recently sat down with Emily Chang for an interview to discuss the new season of With Love, Meghan. The interview aired on August 26, the same day the series was released. In her interview, the Duchess touched on other aspects of her life as well.
Maureen Callahan has now dissected the interview in her September 3 podcast. The podcast hosts not only took a shot at the Duchess but also slammed Emily Chang for this interview.
"This is one of the most embarrassing, sycophantic 'please like me' interviews I have seen in a long time," Callahan said.
Callahan, throughout the episode, questioned the body language of the journalist while criticizing Meghan's response to "softball" questions. During the interview, Chang asked Meghan Markle to elaborate on her comment about calling bookstores a "safe place."https://x.com/TheNerveShow/status/1963225475234562176
Replying to that, the Duchess said that people can find their "own story" at bookstores. She called bookstores a "great space for discovery." This response prompted criticisms from Callahan.
"She's like a well-educated mor*n; any real reader, and I speak as a real reader, goes into bookstores, not looking for a mirror. I'm not looking to see myself... And this limited malignant narcissist, just my opinion, is in there looking to find herself and her safe space," Callahan said.
Earlier in the August 29 episode of The Nerve, Maureen Callahan and Kinsey Schofield scrutinized Meghan Markle's comment on the critics of With Love, Meghan. For context, in her interview, Meghan Markle was asked how she felt about the critics of With Love, Meghan.
The Duchess retorted and said that her critics "are trying to pay their bills" at "someone else’s detriment." While Kinsey Schofield called Meghan's remark "ironic." Maureen Callahan made a sarcastic comment.
"You know what, Kinsey? I never really planned to share this, but before Meghan Markle hit the scene, I was actually homeless. Yeah, exactly. I couldn't pay my bills," Callahan added.
The second season of With Love, Meghan, hit Netflix on August 26. The eight episodes reportedly did not perform on par with the first season. A September 2 report by Forbes noted that in its debut week, the show drew about half a million fewer viewers than the first week of its debut season.