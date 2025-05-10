1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 5 Sneak Peek: 3 major takeaways

In episode 7 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7, titled Keep the Eye on the Tiger (airing May 13, 2025), Tammy introduces her partner Andrea to their mom, while Amy tries chiropractic treatment to find physical relief.

Ad

Additionally, Amy breaks down emotionally while speaking to Brian, raising concerns about family conflict and her upcoming court date. Each storyline shown in the preview emphasizes conflict, emotional strain, and the sisters' steps in their respective personal journeys.

Key highlights to expect on 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 5

Tammy introduces Andrea to her mom for the first time

Ad

Trending

Tammy brings Andrea home to meet her mother, marking a significant step in their relationship. Before the meeting, Andrea admits,

"Yeah, I'm kind of nervous about meeting your mom."

Tammy responds by telling Andrea to just "be herself," aiming to reassure her partner. Tammy reveals in her 1000-lb Sisters confessional that she has "not really ever brought anybody home" to meet her mom, signaling the personal importance of the introduction. She adds,

Ad

"I'm a little nervous because Mom will say anything. She's kind of unfiltered like a minder."

When Andrea greets Tammy’s mom and says it was nice to meet her, it confirms the meeting has taken place, though Tammy’s concern about her mother’s unpredictability remains central to the scene.

Amy turns to a chiropractor for physical relief

Ad

Amy is observed going for a session with a chiropractor, which indicates her effort to deal with physical pain without turning to conventional medical methods. Throughout the session, the chiropractor inquires about her by asking her if she feels the adjustment, and then reiterates encouragement by stating "good" in acknowledgment of her improvement.

Amy showed active participation in the session and the chiropractor's support. Amy discusses her previous use of marijuana for pain relief and explains her decision to look for safer options. In her 1000-lb Sisters confessional, Amy indicated that the session brought some relief, saying,

Ad

"Weed did help with the pain a lot...But, since it's a risk, I'm trying to seek alternative methods to quit," although the exact reference to "risk" is unclear from the context.

Amy underscored her intent to make changes in how she handles her condition, particularly by exploring less conventional methods for relief.

Amy and Brian face emotional tension amid legal concerns

Ad

Ad

A scene on 1000-lb Sisters with flashing police lights shows Amy visibly upset while speaking to Brian. She says through tears,

"I don't know why my family don't like being happy."

Ame opened up about her emotional state as well as her view of recurring family struggles. The stress appears connected to multiple issues, including her court date and internal family disagreements. Amy adds,

"Tammy is never happy about how f***ed I get. If it ain't about her, it ain't about her," suggesting she feels dismissed by her sister.

Ad

In response, Tammy shares her own perspective in a confessional:

"I don't care for if I hurt Amy's feelings. That's her mistakes, not mine. And I'm tired of covering up for her mistakes."

Tammy also states that Amy has too much on her plate, specifically mentioning her responsibilities with Amanda and the kids, suggesting that this overwhelming situation may be a factor in Amy's emotional outburst.

Ad

Catch new episodes of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 every Tuesday at 9 PM ET only on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More