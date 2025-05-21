1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 6 recap: Slaton family enjoy their time out while Amy goes to court

1000-Lb Sisters aired a new episode on May 20, 2025, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The Slaton sisters shared their weight loss journeys as season 7 initially premiered on April 15.

In the previous episode, Tammy rekindled her bond with her mother, Darlene. She also revealed that she was in a relationship with another woman, Andrea. Brittany visited Dr. Smith to help get her diabetes in control, as she also hoped to go on her weight loss journey. Amy said yes to Brian after he proposed in a haunted house, but the Slaton family expressed their concerns.

In the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Amy gets approved for a skin removal procedure by Dr. Smith. Misty, Amanda, Chris, and Brittany talk about Amy and Brian's wedding plans. The Slaton family also went on a family trip as they enjoyed various outdoor activities. Amy and Brian had to show up at the court after being caught with drugs in their car during their zoo excavation.

What happened in 1000-Lb Sisters season 7 episode 6?

The 1000-Lb Sisters episode kicked off with Misty, Amanda, Chris, and Brittany talking about Amy and Brian. Misty was one of the witnesses, along with Tammy, who saw Brian propose to Amy in a haunted house. Hearing the news for the first time, Chris believed that was "some bullsh*t". He expressed in a confessional that if he were present during the proposal, he would have opposed their union.

Chris was worried about Amy as she had been arrested in the previous episode after visiting a zoo with Brian and her kids. Amy was bitten by a camel when trying to feed it, which led to the authorities joining the medical team. The authorities checked Amy's car and found marijuana, which led to her and Brian's arrest.

Misty even joked that she was hoping for their arrest, as that would mean a delay in their wedding plans.

"Who the hell proposes in a strip mall haunted house?" Misty asked in a 1000-Lb Sisters confessional.

The latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters also showcased Tammy receiving approval for skin removal surgery from Dr. Eric Smith. Dr. Smith gave Tammy the green light after being pleased with her nutrition progress. Tammy was happy and surprised by the news. Dr. Smith confirmed that Dr. Peter Rubin agreed with the plan and was ready to proceed.

The two even tried to prank Tammy's brother, Chris, as they planned to reveal the good news with a surprise. However, Tammy couldn't stop herself from revealing the good news, but Chris was still skeptical given the way it was delivered. To celebrate Tammy's good news, Chris and Misty accompanied Tammy for ziplining.

As the siblings went up the stairs for ziplining, Chris saw Tammy climbing up the stairs on her own. The 1000-Lb Sisters star later mentioned in a confessional that he was proud of his sister as he had never seen her walk more than 20 stairs successfully. Later, Amy and Brian went to court after getting caught with drugs.

It was shown that Amy and Brian's lawyer asked for a continuance, which the judge approved. Although she was happy to get out of the court, Amy was still worried about getting back in and doing the same thing 30 days later. Afterward, Tammy accompanied Amy and Brian to their new home, which was wrecked and unused for years.

Looking at the pool, Tammy even wondered if the Loch Ness monster resided in it. Tension grew between Tammy and Amy when Tammy questioned the living conditions of the house.

