"Super excited for her" — 1000-lb Sisters' Dr. Smith gives Tammy Slaton the green light for skin removal surgery

On May 20, 2025, 1000-Lb Sisters aired a new episode where Tammy Slaton got approval for skin removal surgery from her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith. Impressed by Tammy's dedication to nutrition, Dr. Smith granted her the green light. While Tammy was delighted by the news, she conveyed her astonishment in a confessional.

"You gave me all that big spiel about not having enough protein, but yet, you were gonna let me go up there," said an ecstatic Tammy.

Tammy confirmed last year that she had lost more than 500 pounds, marking a significant milestone in her weight loss journey. Dr. Smith additionally verified that Dr. Peter Rubin was supportive of the plan and prepared to move forward with the surgery. In a confessional, Dr. Smith shared his excitement for Tammy's forthcoming skin removal surgery, pointing out that she had eagerly anticipated it for a considerable time.

"I'm super excited for her. I know this is something that she's wanted for a really long time. It's not the end of her journey by any means," expressed Dr. Smith.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy plans a prank with Dr. Smith

An enthusiastic Dr. Smith suggested that Tammy joke around with her brother, Chris, about the skin removal surgery. Since the Slaton family was unsure if Tammy would get the green light, Dr. Smith tried to plan an elaborate joke with her. After Dr. Smith tested Tammy's skills in "fake crying" and screaming, Chris visited the clinic with his wife.

Continuing his plan, Dr. Smith instructed Chris and his wife to be gentle with Tammy. However, Dr. Smith's joke didn't last long. As soon as Tammy entered the room, she told her brother and sister-in-law that she had been approved for the surgery. Chris expressed his confusion, as he didn't know who to believe.

"I don't know what the hell is going on. Dr. Smith is saying one thing, Tammy is saying another. And neither one of them has got a poker face I'd bank on," stated 1000-Lb Sisters star Chris.

In the most recent episode, the Slaton family enjoyed quality time discussing Amy's wedding plans, particularly her desire to marry in a haunted house. During the episode aired on May 13, Brian proposed to her at that location, and she envisioned a wedding reflecting their mutual passion for horror.

Members like Chris mentioned that he would disapprove of the wedding since the couple hoped to exchange vows in a haunted house. Later, Tammy accompanied Amy and Brian to their new home, which was wrecked and unused for years, greatly worrying Tammy. Looking at the pool, Tammy felt it housed the Loch Ness monster.

Amy shares two children with her ex-husband. She discussed with Tammy her plans to ensure the kids' safety, which included installing a fence around the pool. Additionally, Amy mentioned that her mother was aware of the situation but wished to stay out of her wedding. Tension grew between Tammy and Amy when Tammy backed their mother's choice to skip the wedding.

The new episode of 1000-Lb Sisters aired at 9 pm ET on TLC and will be available for streaming the next day on Max.

