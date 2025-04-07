90 Day Fiancé Jovi Dufren turned heads during a Miami night out with another couple without Yara Zara

Jovi Dufren, a familiar face from 90 Day Fiancé, caught attention during a recent night out in Miami, where he was seen enjoying time with fellow cast members Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev. His wife, Yara Zaya, was absent from the outing, which led fans to speculate about the dynamics of their relationship.

While Jovi has shared glimpses of their family life on social media, his latest gathering with Darcey and Georgi raised questions about whether there were any underlying tensions between Yara and him. Despite the absence of any direct statements from the couple, this event adds to ongoing discussions about their personal life.

90 Day Fiancé Jovi Dufren spends time with Darcey and Georgi in Miami without his wife

Jovi's Recent night out in Miami

Jovi's recent Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/ @jovid11)

Jovi’s night out in Miami with Darcey and Georgi raised eyebrows among 90 Day Fiancé fans since Yara was absent. A clip showed Darcey dancing while Georgi smoked a cigar at a European eatery. Fans speculated about Jovi and Yara’s relationship, though no reason for her absence was given. Yara may have chosen a different plan, and Jovi, often away for work, likely saw it as a chance to relax with friends.

Jovi and Yara's relationship background

Jovi and Yara's romance, which started on 90 Day Fiancé season 8, has been filled with a combination of ups and downs. Before their wedding, Yara complained about Jovi's nightlife lifestyle, which involved going to strip clubs.

Despite communication issues and differing views on family, the couple married in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Mylah, in September. Jovi’s demanding job as an underwater robotics engineer kept him away for weeks, but they worked through challenges to raise their family together.

Relationship dynamics and family planning

Both Jovi and Yara have previously discussed in interviews and on episodes of 90 Day Fiancé that Jovi wants another child, but Yara says she is not ready for a second baby. The two differing opinions about having more children have been an issue of contention throughout the time they've been together, and Yara has gone on to detail her reasoning on the season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

She said that she was not willing to assume responsibility for raising an additional child, particularly with the career demands Jovi had. She described how she was afraid of having an additional baby and doing all of the household duties by herself.

In spite of their differences, Jovi remains hopeful about giving birth to a second child one day. When he was doing a Q&A session on Instagram, he said he's "been trying" to persuade Yara, yet also showed a light-hearted atmosphere, adding a face with tears of joy emoji to his words.

Stay updated with new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

