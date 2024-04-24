 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4: Ages of all the contestants, explored

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 premiered on Monday, April 22, on TLC, at 8 pm ET. The fan-favorite show's fourth season has been much-awaited after the first three received worldwide acclaim in the reality TV realm.

The spin-off of the original series, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise follows four couples as they travel around the world and navigate through their cultural, financial, and emotional differences to maintain their relationship.

The current season of the show follows the lives of four new American couples, who will fly to Columbia, Malta, Brazil, and Italy respectively, to be with their partners before they can bring them back to the US. The ages of the cast this season fall into the range between 19 to 61.

List of all four couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4

1) Luke (30) and Madeliene (19)

Luke is a 30-year-old hailing from Los Angeles, while Madeliene is 19 and hails from Colombia. Luke first met Madeliene when he went on a trip to her city. Upon falling in love with her, Luke decided to stay back in Colombia and give it all for his relationship with her.

Luke and Madeliene (Image via TLC)

The financial difficulties they encounter are a result of Luke's struggle to support Madeliene's opulent lifestyle.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will also see how they fight their problems, trying to find a middle ground so they can both be happy. Now it is for the viewers to see if their love triumphs over their issues, or if they succumb to them.

2) Kyle (30) and Anika (39)

Kyle is also from Los Angeles, and is 30 years old, while Anika comes from Malta and is 39 years old. Kyle is a professional sperm donor, who already has 71 children and 9 on the way. They met when Anika, a single mother of one, stumbled across his sperm donation information online.

Kyle and Anika (Image via TLC)

They first met when Anika booked a sperm donation consultation with him, which led to them getting into a relationship. What bugs their otherwise swiftly flowing relationship this season is Kyle's choice to donate, when Anika doesn't want him to.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will discover if he sacrificed his desire to have more kids through his donation for the sake of Anika, or ditched Anika to help the society for the greater good.

3) Shawn (61) and Alliya (25)

Shawn, 61, is a hairstylist from New York, while Alliya, 25, is a model from Brazil. The pair first met online when Alliya introduced herself as Douglas, a man. However, as they chatted, Alliya slowly unleashed her true self, which was confusing for Shawn.

Shawn and Alliya (Image via TLC)

The problems that plagued their relationship stemmed from their changing identities. The upcoming season also focuses on Alliya's changing perspectives and doubts about the importance of intimacy in their relationship.

Despite their differences in age, emotions, and culture, and their lack of trust due to their changing identities, they live together and push through the challenges.

4) Alexandria (30) and Adriano (33)

Alexandria stems from Dallas and is 30 years old, while Adriano comes from Italy and is 33 years old. The duo first met when Alexandria went on a trip to Italy and fell for him. Alexandria is a calm and collected girl who is family-oriented, while Adriano doesn't hesitate to dabble on the wild side.

Alexandria and Adriano (Image via TLC)

Their first problems strike when Adriano expresses his desire to introduce other women into their intimate lives, an idea that is strongly opposed by Alexandria. Now only 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 can tell if she bent to his desires, or he went the extra mile to be more like Alexandria.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4, will come out every Monday, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.