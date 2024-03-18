90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After - Mahmoud moves to America for Nicole

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After returned to TLC with a brand new season on Sunday, March 17, marking the comeback of Mahmoud Sherbiny, alongside his wife Nicole. Viewers were first introduced to the couple on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. US native Nicole got close to breaking up with her Egyptian partner Mahmoud multiple times, but they eventually overcame the rough patches together.

Cultural and religious differences became a major obstacle in their path. Though Mahmoud hoped for Nicole to adopt his beliefs, the pair often bickered onscreen. The Egyptian native’s family also expressed disappointment over Nicole’s choice of not wearing a hijab.

Ultimately, Nicole returned to her home country and season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After showcases Mahmoud following her to salvage their marriage.

Mahmoud and Nicole attempt to fix their marital issues on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

In the premiere episode, the US native confessed that sometimes “love isn’t enough” for marriages to work.

According to Nicole, she tried her best to accept her husband’s culture in the past four years, but living life as an Egyptian woman grew intolerable for her. She complained about the strict rules, stating:

“For the last four years I have tried to live there, assimilate, and make life in Egypt work. But I just couldn’t do it, so I had to come back to the United States. For me, living like an Egyptian woman was a big challenge because in an Islamic marriage, there were just a lot of rules — a lot of rules. Very strict rules.”

On the other hand, Mahmoud told the cameras that moving away from his home country was a difficult decision for him. But he wants to give it a try to make his marriage work with Nicole.

The Egyptian native deems it his last shot to salvage their relationship. He said in a confessional of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

“Even though it’s so hard on me to leave, and I don’t know if I can handle it or not, but, Nicole is like [the] love of my life. This is the last chance we have as a couple and I will do my best to keep our marriage together," he said.

At the end of the premiere episode, Nicole stood with a “welcome home” sign to pick up Mahmoud at the airport. She appeared to be conflicted about whether his moving to the US was the correct decision. She stated:

“I don’t know if place can change all of the things that we’re going through.”

In the next episode, viewers will see Mahmoud finally joining Nicole in LA. It remains to be seen how the pair decide to overcome the struggles of interracial marriage. Besides Mahmoud and Nicole, also joining the cast of the new season are Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, who confirmed they’re planning to have a baby and expand their family.

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne are trying to give each other another chance this time round. Also returning alongside are Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, 'Big Ed' Brown and Elizabeth 'Liz' Woods, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik, Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes, and Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vëlez.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode 2, titled The Princess and the Pea Brain, reads:

“Cultures clash as Mahmoud joins Nicole in LA; Emily and Kobe are met with chaos in Cameroon; Manuel's secrecy causes suspicion; Gino's error means trouble for Jasmine's kids; Ed and Liz embrace a fresh start; Sophie reveals her next step with Rob.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 episode 2 will air on Sunday, March 24, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.