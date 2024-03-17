90 Day: The Single Life - Natalie's relationship with Michael and Josh explained

90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva’s love life has apparently hit a rough patch. Viewers were first introduced to the reality TV star on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 when the Ukraine native moved to the US to marry Michael Youngquist. Unfortunately, their wedding lasted less than a year, and though the pair did not divorce each other, they lived separately, with Natalie settling in Florida.

She returned to 90 Day: The Single Life with a new love interest, Josh Weinstein, a modelling agency CEO based in Los Angeles. The couple were in a long-distance relationship until Natalie decided to move to LA in hopes of advancing their relationship to the next level. Natalie dreamed of starting a family with Josh, but soon realised the latter’s lifestyle wasn’t what she was ready for.

Natalie wanted children, but Josh reportedly appeared to be in flux about whether he could give her the future she envisioned.

90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie breaks up with Josh

Viewers watched Josh and Natalie’s tumultuous love story unfold on season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. He failed to commit to their relationship and Natalie’s mother was upfront when she asked her daughter to stop pursuing Josh. In episode 8, Natalie finally broke up with the modeling agency CEO, branding him a “weak man.”

“I'm woman, one in a million. I deserve a great man. I don't want to waste my body, my mind, my feelings for a guy who doesn't even fight for me, who doesn't even care about me. You're f**king weak. And I can't be next to a man who is weak."

While Natalie broke down in tears, Josh voiced his reservations on camera explaining that his life is complicated. “I'm not able to give you what you want. I'm not,” he told Natalie, and the latter responded by saying he had been playing her “unfairly.” Josh complained that what he gave the Ukraine native was not enough for their relationship to sustain.

“I've given her my time, I've given her my attention, I've given her my help, I've given her my connections and she had her mind made up that she deserved more. But what I had to give I gave her and it just wasn't enough."

The duo hugged it out before going their separate ways.

90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie faces rejection from Michael

In episode 11 of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4, Natalie approached her estranged husband Michael to get back with him. The latter rejected her advances, claiming he did not want to be her “backup” plan. He reminded Natalie that they’ve been separated for years, and he does want to start a new family. He made it clear that it wouldn’t be with the Ukraine native.

“So now I'm your backup plan or what? ... There is no me and you, Natalie. You made that choice."

He continued:

"This is what you wanted and you got it. The grass is not always greener on the other side and you can't backtrack towards me. I'm not your backup plan."

Natalie convinced Michael to be friends with her and the latter agreed on the condition that they’d never get back. Michael insisted he wanted to take further steps towards legal separation, but Natalie did not support his plans.

"I came here, I was hoping he would tell me he wants a child. I think he cannot forgive me, I think he just [wants revenge]. I'm not divorcing him. He's my family. You don't divorce family. Family is for life."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 can be streamed on TLC.