"I'm not your backup plan": Mike Youngquist confronts Natalie in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, March 11, 2024. In the latest segment, Mike Youngquist and Natalie had a much-needed conversation after the latter's mother contacted Mike in a previous episode.

While Natalie had hoped for a reconciliation and for them to start a family together, Mike told The Single Life season 4 cast member that he was ready to move on. While the two had been separated for a while, they were still legally married and after Natalie's break up with Josh, she had hoped to make it work with her ex (Mike).

However, during the conversation, Mike reminded Natalie that she was the one who walked away and damaged their relationship. He noted that it was what she wanted. He said:

"I'm done Natalie. This is what you wanted, and, you got it. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. You can't backtrack towards me, I'm not your backup plan."

Natalie breaks down over the end of her relationship with Mike in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4

In 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 episode 11, Natalie and Mike discussed their relationship and their past. Previously, Natalie went to a fertility specialist about undergoing IVF. She opened up to her estranged husband Mike about the same and asked him whether he would take her back and have a child with her.

While Natalie was ready to start a family with Mike, he told her that he was ready to move on. During the conversation, Natalie asked him if he had met someone new and the TLC star noted that he would like to.

Mike reminded the 90 Day Fiancé reality star that they had been separated for years and that she had been dating other people in the meantime. Natalie shot back and noted that she just dated Josh and that she also didn't think should qualify as a relationship.

When Natalie told him that Josh wasn't in the picture anymore, Mike asked her whether he was her back up plan. When Natalie told him that she cared about him and that he was her husband, Mike told her that there was no "us."

Mike said:

"You made that choice. We're friends. I've always wanted one thing. And now you've gotten yourself into this place and you just told me that you have traded your family, me, and everything for what you want in life."

The Single Life season 4 cast member Natalie noted that she wasn't thinking about what she had at the moment and that if she had, she wouldn't have been in the situation where she currently was.

Mike reminded Natali that it was her choice and that she had to live with it. Mike told the 90 Day Fiancé cast member that he fought for years for her to come to America. He added:

"I cared, I supported you, I took care of you, I loved you but none of that mattered."

Mike later told the camera that he wanted children when they were together and he still did but not with her. He stated that she left and was still unhappy. She didn't know what she wanted.

While Natalie tried to convince Mike to give her another chance, she ended up breaking down and crying when she failed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season 4 will return with episode 12 on March 18 2024 at 8 pm on TLC.