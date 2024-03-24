90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Who are the four new couples?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is all set to return to TLC with a brand new season in April 2024. The spin-off brings forward stories of American natives who were lovestruck while on vacation.

They travel to international locations like Brazil, Columbia, Malta, and Italy in the upcoming season in an attempt to transform their flirty d di fling into a permanent relationship.

The different lifestyles, being miles away from home, enduring emotional blowouts and uncovering secrets will make for a massive part of the couples’ journeys.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will introduce viewers to four new couples.

Meet the new couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4

1) Luke and Madelein

Luke and Madelein from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

While on his vacation in Columbia, 30-year-old Luke’s path crossed with 19-year-old Madelein and the duo fell head over heels for each other.

The Los Angeles native decided to move to Madelein’s country to pursue their relationship. In the first-look trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4, Luke admits:

“I can’t believe that a simple vacation has led to me meeting the love of my life.”

But it appears their relationship is no stranger to struggles as in the trailer a man can be seen accusing Madelein of sharing a bed with another while being topless. Luke, who is taken aback by the revelation, says in a confessional:

“I have risked everything to be with this girl and my deepest darkest fears are coming true.”

A scene also captures Luke asking Madelein to apologize for her mistake but the latter refuses to do so.

2) Adriano and Alex

Adriano and Alex from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

While 33-year-old Adriano hails from Italy, Alex, 30 is a Texas native. It is Alex’s first time dating a man from another country and in the trailer she appears excited, saying:

“I have never dated an exotic man from another country before and so I get to live out my Italian romance dream you know the ones you see in the movies.”

Trouble in their paradise began when Adriano insisted upon introducing the aspect of threesomes into their relationship. At one point in the trailer, Alex bluntly asks Adriano to choose what’s important to him between her and threesomes.

It is also revealed that the couple has broken up twice because of Adriano’s persistence. During an angry confrontation, Alex tells her partner:

“You’re giving this pleasure so much power. You broke up with me twice over this stuff, twice.”

3) Shawn and Alliya

Shawn and Alliya from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

When 61-year-old hairstylist Shawn first met Alliya in Brazil, she used to go by the moniker Douglas.

On 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4, the Brazilian native will be seen embracing her feminine side as the couple navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. In the trailer, Shawn introduces his partner, saying:

“I met someone, a beautiful Brazilian. Alliya is dynamic and sexy and all the fantasy things but when I first met Alliya she was Douglas.”

As suggested in the trailer, it appears the couple has been battling intimacy issues. Moreover, Shawn is vocal about his qualms with Alliya’s ‘boss b*tch’ attitude. He says:

“You have a persona now that’s being the boss b*tch but you can’t be the boss b*tch to me.”

4) Kyle and Anika

Kyle and Anika from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 (Image via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

Kyle, 32, a Los Angeles-based accountant will appear on the show with his 39-year-old girlfriend Anika, who hails from Malta.

Their relationship is challenging because Kyle is also a sperm donor, who is reportedly the father of 71 children and has nine more on the way, as per Entertainment Tonight.

In the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4, Kyle can be seen consuming multiple supplements to keep his sperm count high.

Anika admits that she fell in love with a “weirdo,” however, the problem arises when the Maltan native suggests Kyle stop his donation work. The 39-year-old says:

“I don’t want my boyfriend to donate that. It’s like a drug addiction.”

In a confessional, the Los Angeles native says bluntly:

“I love Annie but I love sperm donation if she can’t accept that, this relationship won’t survive.”

In a heated confrontation, Anika asks Kyle about his adamant antics of not being willing to stop giving babies to women. At one point she storms out of the room crying:

“God, I have to stop this. He is just so messed up.”

It remains to be seen how the new couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will navigate and overcome the struggles in their relationships in season 4.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 will premiere on April 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on TLC.