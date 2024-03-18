90 Day Fiancé's Sophie Sierra comments on husband Rob Warne's cheating scandal

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premiered its brand-new season 8 on Sunday, March 17, exclusively on TLC. The latest edition brought back Sophie Sierra and husband Rob Warne to the screens, whom viewers first met on 90 Day Fiancé season 10. The pair had a tumultuous journey on the show, with their financial differences becoming a major point of conflict.

While Sophie belonged to a wealthy family, Rob lived in a studio apartment that did not have an indoor washroom. In the end, it was Rob’s cheating scandal that put a wedge between the couple.

In a recent interview, the reality star spoke at length about why she decided to continue her marriage to Rob Warne and return to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiancé star Sophie explains why she forgave Rob

In the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8, it was shown that Rob and Sophie were living separately. The problem between the duo began when Sophie discovered evidence of Rob cheating on her with other women on his mobile. Since then, Sophie has reportedly found more incriminating videos against Rob, as she claimed in the premiere episode.

During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Sophie clarified that the cheating timeline of Rob doesn’t coincide with the period they began living together. According to her, the questionable things he did were when they were in a long-distance relationship. She reportedly said:

“I know I probably look like a clown for forgiving him again, but at the same time, like, again, I think I'm just understanding it was never while I was here and we were married. Anything he did was while we was apart from each other -- long distance for years, you know, during COVID we were apart, you know, eight months or so.”

Sophie admitted that being apart shouldn’t be a reason for excusing his behavior, but she wasn’t willing to throw their marriage away because of things Rob did when her visa wasn’t even accepted. The 90 Day Fiancé star continued, calling her husband’s behavior disgusting:

“I'm not saying it excuses this behavior. What he did is disgusting, I stand by that. But I think I just wasn't ready to throw away my whole marriage over something that was done during long distance before my visa was accepted before I even came here.”

Sophie confirmed she had never caught Rob cheating in real life, whatever evidence she has against him is exchanged over texts. The reality TV star noted she is in a difficult marriage, stating:

“To be in the situation that me and Rob are in, like, I guess it's not just like a regular marriage."

Another rising problem between the duo happens to be Sophie living with her friend Kay. The 90 Day Fiancé star hid the fact that she was bisexual, which Rob did not appreciate. When asked what viewers can expect from their relationship shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Sophie hints that more drama is about to unfold in their life.

A person from Sophie’s past will reportedly cause chaos as the couple continues to work through their marital issues. She added:

“I can't say who, but it's definitely people from my past that come up. And yeah, just, you get to see a lot of me and Rob just working through our issues and having new issues arrive, old issues arrive and just drama. And you know, things going on with my mom and it's just a lot. Honestly, a lot happens. So it should be. Yeah, it should be interesting."

In the next episode, Sophie reveals what her next step will be in marriage with Rob.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 will return with episode 2 on Sunday, March 24, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.