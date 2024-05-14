90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, May 13, 2024. Luke Berry told his fiancé Madelein that he didn't have the money to move to Columbia. Meanwhile, Cast members Alliya and Shawn also had a difficult conversation about their relationship.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Kyle and Ani have an awkward first kiss; Luke reveals to Madelein that he's not moving to Colombia; Shawn is torn between his past with Douglas and his future with Alliya; Alex's cousin grills Adriano about religion and thr*esomes."

During Sunday's episode, Shawn went over Alliya's adventure book which contained moments they spent together. The book also showcased Alliya's transition from Douglas to who she is now. Shawn stated that while he was glad that Alliya was happy, he wasn't sure she understood his perspective.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 will return next week with another episode on TLC.

Shawn has trouble adjusting to Alliya's transition in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3

In 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3, titled A Rough Landing, Shawn showed the cameras Alliya's adventure book which consisted of his and Alliya's memories. The book started with memories from when Alliya still identified as a man named Douglas.

Shawn reminisced about their past together and said that his girlfriend was as handsome as Douglas. He added that he was happy that she was happier as Alliya but said he didn't think she understood his perspective.

"When you're in love with somebody, it's not a switch that you can just turn off. I have to process how I can let go," Shawn said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise cast member noted that the adventure book ended and said that he wanted to talk to Alliya about what was going on with him. Shawn added that there was an elephant in the room that the TLC couple wasn't addressing.

Shawn started crying while looking at the book and told the producers that he hoped his girlfriend could put herself in his shoes and be patient with him.

Later in the episode, Alliya took Shawn to a floating restaurant. The latter gifted her a necklace. In a confessional, Shawn said that although they were having a romantic time, he felt he needed to talk to Alliya about his feelings and their future together.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise brought up the adventure book and told Alliya that he was equally invested in Douglas as he was in her. Alliya told him he needed to know that Douglas was "the past."

Meanwhile, Luke and Madelein went to a coffee farm as Luke wanted to have a conversation with his girlfriend about not having money. He gave her a massage to "butter her up" since he knew that if he kept any more secrets from her, it wouldn't be good for their relationship.

Luke told the cameras that Madelein thought his trip was the first step for him to move to Columbia but he was "less comfortable" with moving since he was now unemployed. When he told her his news, the female cast member was upset that he wasn't going to move to Columbia.

She told him she was sad because she didn't want to be alone and Luke told her that he needed time to make things work.

In a confessional, Madelein said that distance between them put a lot of "stress" and "bad energy" in their relationship. She added that she didn't know how long she could wait for Luke.

