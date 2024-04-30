90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4: Shawn and Alliya talk about recent changes

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, April 29, 2024. During the segment, Shawn and Alliya reunited after being apart for eight months. Both cast members expressed feeling nervous about seeing one another, as Alliya had progressed in her transition journey since they last met eight months ago.

Although they had a warm and positive reunion, while having dinner, the two spoke about Alliya's identity. Shawn asked the cast member whether any of her friends gave her "grief" about being "Alliya full time." The latter told him that they were adapting to it and Shawn narrated a story of a childhood friend, Gladys, who didn't like her name, growing up. He told her that once his friend was of legal age, she changed her name to GG, but people around her had trouble accepting it.

He said that he felt like he would never know Gladys again, someone he had known all his life. Alliya then pointed out that there was a difference between the story the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star narrated and her transition, since she was changing both on the inside and outside.

Alliya and Shawn are conflicted about their relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 2

In 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 2, Shawn and Alliya reunited after being apart for eight months. The two spoke about Alliya transitioning into a woman but Shawn's reluctance came to light.

When Shawn told the cast member about a friend he had who changed her name, Alliya felt that it was "weird" for him to bring it up. She said she thought that with Shawn bringing her all the wigs, he was being supportive of her transition.

"But I can tell he's feeling conflicted about using my new name and that makes me feel really disappointed. All I can do is be myself and hopefully he will see that I'm the same person that he fell in love and doesn't matter my name or my gender." she told the cameras.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast member told Shawn that she was Douglas, but that she no longer identified as that. She said that her life had more meaning as Alliya. Shawn then joked that it was a good thing Alliya was good looking.

Alliya further told her boyfriend that if there was anything about her body that she wanted to change, she was "free" to do that. The TLC star also spoke about not feeling happy with her stomach and told him that she wanted to transfer fat from her abdomen to her butt. She said she wanted more curves.

In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star opened up about being overweight as a child. She said that eight years ago, she started working out and built a "new body." Alliya said that despite working out regularly, she was unable to lose belly fat.

When Alliya expressed wanting a typical "Brazilian butt," Shawn said when someone would add volume "to the sides" it wouldn't seem natural. In a confessional, he expressed being worried about Alliya's transition.

He said:

"People might say, 'Oh, you've been with men, you've been with women so what's the difference?' It's not about genitalia, there's more to it. I picked Douglas, I didn't pick Alliya. So I want to give this relationship a chance but if Alliya wants to do the total and complete transition, can I live with that? Is that something I want? I can't wrap my head around it."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.