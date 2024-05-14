90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4: Luke Berry’s revelation leaves Madelein unsure about their relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 aired a new episode this week on Monday, May 13, 2024. This episode featured Luke's arrival in Columbia to meet Madelein. While their reunion started on a good note, things took a bad turn when Luke opened up about his recent investments and sunglasses business.

Luke admitted to the cameras that he hadn't told Madelein that he lost his job and didn't have enough money to move to Columbia. The female cast member didn't take the news positively and said that she needed time to think about their future since the distance between them was causing a lot of stress and "bad energy."

Viewers can expect the return of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 with another episode next week on TLC.

What happened between Luke and Madelein in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3?

In 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3, Luke traveled to Columbia to spend time with Madelein. The first thing that Madelein wanted to show him was the beauty salon she opened using his investment money.

Luke told the cameras that he never thought he'd invest in a beauty salon, but he wanted to make Madelein's dream come true. The 90 Day Fiancé star gave Luke a tour of the salon, including the lashes and the nail station. Luke praised the decor of the salon and applauded Madelein. In a confessional, Luke said that the plan was to fund the salon until it was profitable.

Luke continued:

"I'm terrified to tell Madelein that I lost my job. And I've procrastinated having this conversation with Madelein because I don't know how she's gonna react."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 cast member wanted to discuss business with his girlfriend and noted that they had already "sunk" $10,000 into the business. Luke then inquired about their month-to-month cost, to which Madelein stated it amounted to three million Columbian pesos.

He further asked how many clients they needed to break even, and she responded that they required two or three per day, totaling 60 to 90 clients per month. However, in the first month, they had close to 20 clients. When Luke asked Madelein whether they'd be profitable in three months, the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star got annoyed by all the questions.

Luke told her he was proud of her for working hard and explained that he was asking questions because he had lost his job. Madelein was upset that Luke kept his unemployment from him for a month.

In a confessional, Madelein said that she was "pissed" and didn't understand why Luke didn't tell her about his job. She added that it was "crazy" and she didn't understand what was happening.

Luke told Madelein he was concerned about paying the bills. He reassured her that he loved and supported her, but they needed to make money.

Although he told her about not having a job, he had another secret. The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star still had to tell Madelein that he wasn't moving to Columbia yet.

Later in the episode, the couple went to a coffee farm, where Luke gave his girlfriend a coffee massage to "butter her up." The cast member finally told her that he was not going to move to Columbia yet, which annoyed Madelein further. She asked him if he knew when he'd be able to move to the same country, and he said he didn't know.

Madelein walked off and said that she needed time. She told the cameras that she wasn't sure about the future and needed some time. She noted that the long distance put a lot of "stress" and "bad energy" on her relationship.

