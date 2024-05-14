90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, May 13, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Shawn and Alliya's relationship go through a difficult patch as Shawn broke down crying after going through the latter's adventure book containing memories of the TLC couple's time together.

The first page read "Shawn and Douglas" which made Shawn sad but also made him realize how important it was for the couple to have a conversation about his feelings and the future of their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans took to social media to chime in on their relationship and a majority felt that Alliya and Shawn's relationship would soon come to an end.

"90DayFiance #LoveInParadise Shawn doesn't need to adapt to Alliya's new personality, and Alliya doesn't need to adapt to Shawn wanting Douglas's personality back. They have grown apart, plain and simple. Nostalgia is keeping them together but that won't last - sadly this is over," one person said.

"Shawn said he doesn’t want to be with a woman he was already married to one. He’s trying to force himself into making this ridiculousness work. Cut your losses and go find a man. This will never work. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise," another person said.

"I think it’s time for Shawn & Alliyah to end the relationship. Shawn wants Douglas & Alliyah wants to bury Douglas & live in her truth…#90DayFianceloveinparadise #90DayFiance," a fan wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 fans further wrote on X:

"I'm glad they are showing Shawn's journey with Douglas/Alyiah. I have been curious how a partner feels when the other transitions. @TLC coming through with this season of #loveInParadise. So much better than #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90dayfianceloveinparadise," one person wrote.

"Shawn is trying to process the fact that he unwilling went from dating Douglas to dating Alliyah. He had zero say in it and he doesnt even know how he ended up here. #90dayfiance #90dayfianceLoveinParadise #90dayloveinparadise," a fan wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 fans further praised Shawn for trying to understand Alliya's point of view:

"Aliyah is being unfair. She wants Shawn to see her perspective by she’s unwilling to consider his. #90dayfiance #90DayLoveInParadise #90DayFianceLoveInParadise," a person said.

"At least Shawn is trying but he didn't sign up for this so I understand. #90DayFiance," one fan wrote.

Shawn unsure about his future with Alliya in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4

In 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 episode 3, Shawn went through Alliya's Adventure book, which consisted of the TLC couple's memories together. The book's first page mentioned Douglas and had pictures of Shawn and Douglas together.

The season 4 cast member said that he was glad that his girlfriend was happier as Alliya than she was as Douglas but noted that he didn't think she understood what Shawn was going through. He told the cameras that when you're in love with someone, there wasn't a switch that you can turn off.

Shawn further said that he had to process how to "let go." He added that he wanted to talk to Alliya about what was going on with him since there was an "elephant in the room" that needed to be addressed. While wiping away tears, the male cast member noted that he wasn't sure if Douglas won't get ripped out of the adventure book.

Shawn told the cameras that he hoped Alliya could put herself in Shawn's shoes and be patient with him.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on TLC.