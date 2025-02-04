90 Day Fiancé star Veah allegedly married her dogsitter after apparent split with Sunny

A 90 Day Fiancé blogger recently claimed that Veah Netherton, who appeared in season 7 of Before the 90 Days, is now married to her former dogsitter, David Lee Chairez. This news follows Veah’s relationship with Sunny Mahdi, which was featured on the show.

On February 3, 2025, Veah reposted an Instagram post that revealed her marriage, seemingly confirming the reports. She captioned her post "grateful," further affirming the news. Veah and Sunny had a complicated relationship on the show. She was hesitant to travel to South Africa alone and brought her ex-boyfriend, Rory, leading to trust issues with Sunny.

Although they reconciled and Sunny proposed in the season finale, they later had a brief separation before appearing together for the Tell All, which was filmed in October 2024. However, Veah’s marriage records indicate that she was already married to David at that time, raising questions about the timeline of her relationship with Sunny.

Veah and David’s connection on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

David was introduced in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7, episode 4, when Veah dropped off her dog, Zira, before her trip to South Africa. She gave David a list of instructions, including Zira’s favorite food, sunscreen, and diapers.

Their interaction on-screen was brief, but recent reports suggest that their connection developed off-camera.

Following her first breakup with Sunny, Veah went on a date with David. She later insisted during the Tell All that they never kissed. However, their alleged marriage records indicate they were legally married by September 2024, a month before the Tell All was filmed.

David has reportedly been supporting Veah through her health struggles. She previously revealed that she had a brain tumor and suffered complications from an incorrect lymphatic massage treatment, which led to severe weight loss. The blogger stated:

“David has been an amazing partner to Veah and has helped her through her hardest struggles.”

It remains unclear whether Veah and David’s relationship will be addressed in any future 90 Day Fiancé content. The timing of their marriage, combined with Veah’s relationship status at the Tell All, has led to speculation among fans.

Sunny’s reaction and Veah’s social media activity

Sunny has not publicly responded to the reports of Veah’s marriage, but some of his past comments suggest tension. In a previous post, Sunny claimed that Veah exaggerated her health condition and suggested she was using a GoFundMe campaign to receive financial support from fans.

The recent revelations have fueled further speculation about the nature of their breakup.

Fans commented on her post asking, if it was "legit" and some asking for the wedding and relationship photos.

Comments on Veah's post (Image via Instagram @veah90day)

"Where are the photos at! Wedding photos? Relationship photos? Anything? Lol, I'm happy, but of course, we want to see!" one fan commented.

Veah engaged with the marriage rumors by commenting with a heart emoji on the blogger’s post and she even reposted it on her Instagram account, which many fans took as a confirmation.

She has not directly addressed whether her relationship with David overlapped with her time on the show. However, the timeline of events suggests that she was already married while 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was still airing.

Watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

