"A cocktail hour spread": Family Recipe Showdown judge Octavia Spencer reveals the first challenge of episode 3

Family Recipe Showdown episode 3 aired on July 24, 2025. The latest episode of the show featured judges Octavia Spencer and Chef Dook Chase welcoming the participants.The show features pairs of participants who are invited to cook their family recipes for Octavia Spencer. For the latest episode, participating teams were:Ellen and Nivek: Mother and daughter from Norfolk, VA,John and Erik: A couple from Dallas, TXSichon and Ali: Father and daughter from Charlotte, NCFamily Recipe Showdown judge Octavia Spencer then shared the first challenge with the teams, which they had 60 minutes to complete.&quot;All right, let's talk about your first challenge. In the South, cocktail hour is the perfect time to get together with your friends and family. So, teams, your first challenge is to create a cocktail hour spread that features three delicious small bites. Each team will also have to mix up an original cocktail,&quot; announced Octavia SpencerFamily Recipe Showdown episode 3: Three teams participate in an exciting first challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe latest Family Recipe Showdown episode 3 featured three teams: a mother-daughter duo, Ellen and Nivek, a father-daughter duo, Sichon and Ali, and a married gay couple, John and Erik.As the participants arrived, they were quite excited. Some of them were very happy after learning that Octavia Spencer was there. Welcoming the teams, show judge Octavia stated how in the South, cooking is a &quot;big part&quot; of their lives. She also discussed how, despite not being skilled at cooking, she was an expert at tasting.&quot;Not that I was actually cooking in it, because no sane person would ever ask me to do that. I'm not good at it. But I am an expert at tasting. That's why it was important for me to get this guy to sign on as our expert, Chef Dook Chase of New Orleans' landmark restaurant, Dookie Chase's,&quot; said Octavia. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostListening to the Family Recipe Showdown judge introducing Chef Dook Chase, John and Eric noted how Chef's grandma was one of the &quot;most famous chefs.&quot;&quot;As somebody from Louisiana, knowing that he's going to be tasting my food, the pressure's on,&quot; confessed the couple.Octavia shared that one of the teams will win $10,000. She then revealed the details for their first challenge. For that, teams had to prepare a cocktail hour spread with three delicious small meals. Additionally, they were tasked with creating an original cocktail.Chef Dook then mentioned that only two of the three teams will be selected to advance to the final round. To complete the first challenge, teams were given an hour. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSichon and Ali got started with Son In Law deviled eggs and a tamarind barbeque pork belly skewer. They were making a pimento cheese shrimp toast. Husbands John and Erik were preparing a &quot;Tex-Mix twist&quot; on some classic Louisiana dishes.&quot;So now there's one last ingredient that I can't tell you about. Something my grandma always did at the end of the recipe. And she'd be so mad if I gave our family secret away to the rest of the world,&quot; said Eric.Listening to him, Family Recipe Showdown's Octavia asked me if he could maybe whisper it to her, stating that it was because she wasn't a cook and that she wouldn't remember. He agreed and whispered to her. Things got funnier when his husband asked him, but Eric refused, and they both laughed about it.To know more about which teams won the first challenge and more, fans can stream Family Recipe Showdown Episode 3 on Food Network.