Family Recipe Showdown's Edgar "Dook" Chase IV sheds light on family legacy in the culinary business

Family Recipe Showdown host Edgar &quot;Dook&quot; Chase IV is a fourth-generation restaurateur and the grandson of Leah Chase, the renowned New Orleans chef who inspired Tiana for Disney's The Princess and the Frog. In an episode of Food Network Obsessed, released on July 11, 2025, Dook discussed his family legacy, Dooky Chase's Restaurant, and how he became part of the family business.In the podcast episode, Dook reflected on his family's influence and efforts in bringing Creole cuisine to the forefront during the 1950s and 1960s, while also playing a significant role in the Civil Rights Movement. Dooky Chase's Restaurant is a testament to their contributions, which Dook's great-grandfather started as a sandwich and lottery ticket shop.While the Family Recipe Showdown host studied to pursue a career in finance, he eventually obtained a culinary certificate to help sustain his family's legacy and traditions. Dook, while reflecting on his journey from working in finance to becoming the head chef at Dooky Chase's, discussed his childhood and the importance of preserving family history and recipes.With that said, Dook also spoke about Family Recipe Showdown, explaining that it celebrated food as an extension of one's heritage and tradition.Family Recipe Showdown star Dook describes his childhood growing up in Dooky Chase's Restaurant View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Food Network star grew up in the family business, like his parents, aunts, and uncles before him. Dook and his siblings and cousins not only got to see what went on behind the scenes at Dooky Chase's but also how they conducted business, serving Creole food to millions of customers throughout history.Dook stated that he and his siblings had &quot;free range&quot; of the restaurant, which allowed them to explore and learn as much as they could.&quot;So the bar back in the day had wood slats, and over this one pipe, it created a seesaw. So we would jump on one side, and the other kid would be on the other side. I'm sure the bartender at the time, Miss Joyce, was like, 'Somebody get these kids from behind the bar.' You know, there were no rules for us back then,&quot; he explained.The host added that with free range came responsibility, so he and the other children had to work in the restaurant in some capacity for at least a little while. Dook shared that his responsibility was to shine the silverware and fold takeout boxes. However, with time, he was promoted to serving guests and helping bus tables. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile reflecting on the past, Dook opened up about Leah's contributions, noting that she was the one who turned the restaurant from a sandwich shop into a fine-dining spot for the African-American community to enjoy Creole cuisine.&quot;Before she came to the restaurant, she had to work in a French Quarter restaurant where her community couldn’t dine. She wanted to do fine dining for everybody,&quot; he said.The establishment soon gained popularity, becoming a regular spot not only for civil rights activists but also individuals such as Ray Charles, Thurgood Marshall, Beyoncé, and Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.As for Dook, he pursued a career in finance while also working nights and weekends at the family restaurant. The Family Recipe Showdown host recalled that he often spent his time observing his grandmother work in the kitchen. It was her passion and effort in perfecting each recipe that sparked his interest in the business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe became an official part of the eatery after New Orleans and Dooky Chase's suffered extensive losses due to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He obtained a certificate from Le Cordon Bleu in France, restored the restaurant, and became its head chef. Reflecting on Leah's passion for hospitality, Dook said:&quot;Certainly, she loved food. Certainly, she loved hospitality. Certainly, she loved art, but she loved the everyday person that came into that restaurant.&quot;For Dook, Family Recipe Showdown focused on highlighting family tradition, something he was not unfamiliar with. He said that contestants on the show not only cooked their family recipes but also shared their backstories, which connected people as they found &quot;common ground.&quot; Consequently, he loved his role of hosting the show, alongside Octavia Spencer, calling the experience &quot;fascinating.&quot;Family Recipe Showdown episodes are available to stream on Max.