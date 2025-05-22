"A daring striptease" — Jamie Lee Curtis presents a category on Jeopardy! Masters 

Episode 5 of Jeopardy! Masters season 3 was released on May 21, 2025. It was the Quarterfinals 3 & 4 of the season, and featured masters such as Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce, Roger Craig, Juveria Zaheer, Isaac Hirsch, and Matt Amodio.

Jamie Lee Curtis' movies were a category in the game that was being played by Juveria, Roger, and Isaac. To present this category, Jamie herself appeared on a pre-recorded video. Presenting a prompt for $1000, Jamie said:

"A daring striptease, dangerous stunts, and Arnold Schwarzenegger."

She was referring to the 1994 movie, True Lies, and Juveria correctly answered it, winning the highest money in Jeopardy! Masters category. Jamie also presented all the other prompts in her category.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in a video on the latest Jeopardy! Masters episode and introduced herself, adding she had thanked all her fans when she won an Oscar. She noted that she was on the show to present a category about some of those films.

The screen focused back on the players, and Juveria was seen asking for Jamie Lee Curtis' category for the $1000 question. Giving Juveria the prompt, Jamie said she did a striptease in the movie, did dangerous stunts, and starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. She said those were why playing her character, Helen Tasker, was fun in this action-thriller comedy.

Juvieria answered, "What's True Lies?" and won the prompt, bagging the $1,000. When she took up another Jamie Lee Curtis' prompt for $800. The screen went back to Jamie, who said:

"In 2023, I was honoured to win my first Oscar for Everything, Everywhere, All At Once."

She said during this time, she paid tribute to her parents, the two Hollywood icons, who were also Oscar-nominated during their careers. Roger took the prompt, answering, "Who is Tony Curtis and Leigh?" Ken Jennings, the host, finished the answer for him, saying it was Janet Leigh. He also gave him the point for answering it correctly.

Isaac was up next on Jeopardy! Masters. He took a Curtis prompt for $600. Jamie said that the very first character she played in the film was Laurie Strode. This character had one final showdown 44 years later with this masked monster in Halloween Ends. Juveria answered it correctly, saying:

"Who is Myers?"

Ken Jennings said it was Michael Myers and gave her the $600. She took up another prompt from the category for $400. Jamie said she had to be honest, adding that the reason she took the role in this 2019 comedy whodunit was Daniel Craig. She added that she also took it because it was a great script and an amazing ensemble cast.

Roger answered that correctly, saying, "What is Knives Out?" Then Jamie presented the only prompt remaining in her category, which was for $200. She said this summer, she reprised her role with Lindsay Lohan. It was a sequel to a 2003 film, with a multi-generational twist. She added that it was because Lindsay's character was now a mom, and she was the grandmother.

Juveria took home that point after correctly answering, "What's Freaky Friday?" With that, Juveria secured the lead with $4,200, followed by Roger at $4,000, and then Isaac at $2,400. Ken Jennings announced that the good news was that they were making another Freaky Friday.

For more updates on Jeopardy! Masters fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @jeopardy.

