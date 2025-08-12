“A total masterclass”- Super Mega Cakes contestant Ashley praises her episode with Inae and Monica

Episode 2 of Super Mega Cakes was released on June 23, 2025. It saw Ashley Holt's team battling against the celebrity chef, Duff Goldman's team. The contestants had to mimic their cakes to look like their favorite dishes of food. The judges in this episode were Amaury Guichon, Sherry Yard, and Jacques Torres, who announced Duff's team the winner.After her appearance on the show, Ashley came to her official Instagram to appreciate the work her team put in. The post was made on the same day as the release of the episode, and highlighted Ashley's experience with Inae and Monica, her two teammates.&quot;Watching them work up close? A total masterclass. And I couldn’t have asked for better teammates,&quot; Ashley wrote in the caption.Monica and Inae also took to their respective Instagrams to state their appreciation for their team members and describe their experience on the show.Super Mega Cakes contestant Ashley Holt praises her teammatesIn the caption of her post, Ashley stated that she hadn't done a cooking competition show like this in &quot;forrrrever,&quot; and that she was lucky to have Monica and Inae on her team. She described them as &quot;two absolute pros,&quot; who generally worked behind-the-scenes making hyperrealistic cakes for the Netflix show, Is It Cake?. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;They’re the ones making the cakes that fool everyone,&quot; she added.Ashley wrote that to compete with Duff Goldman’s team, she and her two teammates had to rely on their creativity and cake-making skills. Her camping-themed cake featured items like fish, sauces, coffee in a tin cup, beans in a skillet, tree trunks, burgers, skewers, pancakes, and canned goods. Duff’s team made a crab feast cake with corn, vegetables spilling from a bucket, and moving parts like birds and butterflies. They won by just one point, earning $10,000. Though Ashley’s team lost, they felt satisfied with how close the contest was.Before the scores were announced, when each team presented their cakes to the Super Mega Cakes judges, Ashley got emotional. She said that she had been making cakes for a long time but since becoming a mom, she had stopped making them.&quot;I'm at a different phase in my life now. Like, my priorities have shifted and it's like I wondered, you know, like, how do I balance both?&quot; she added.Ashley and team's dish (Image via Instagram/@inaecakes)She said she was trying to figure out how she could balance being a mother and finding time to make cakes. She said coming to Super Mega Cakes made her realize that her art was never going to leave her because it was in her. She said, regardless of the result, she was proud of the feat she had achieved. Her teammates consoled her as she appreciated them.Monica also took to her Instagram on July 1, 2025, to state that the people who had missed out on their episode had missed out on three &quot;ecstatic, exhausted, and incredibly proud cake artists&quot;. Appreciating her team members, she mentioned that she had known Inae for years because they were together on Is It Cake? but she met Ashley for the first time on Super Mega Cakes.&quot;I’m so happy she chose me to be on her team. She was such a wonderful leader, so collaborative and encouraging,&quot; she added.New episodes of Super Mega Cakes are released on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Food Network.