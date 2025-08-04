"A waste of time" - Baddies Africa star Summer reacts to Natalie's decision to give Fania a chain

In the latest episode of Baddies Africa, which aired on August 3, 2025, Summer made her stance clear following Natalie Nunn’s decision to award Fania a Baddies Chain.

After a day of physical challenges and confrontation at Total Ninja, the largest inflatable obstacle course in Africa, Natalie gathered the cast and presented the chain to Fania "Fana" Cherry, highlighting her participation and performance.

Summer "Summer None Other" Thomas responded in a Baddies Africa confessional.

“Nat decides to give all the baddies shame. Girl, show me your sorriest b****. Because these h**s was a waste of time. Y’all b***** are boring,” Summer stated.

Natalie explains her decision during the chain ceremony

The group’s visit to Total Ninja ended with Natalie announcing that one Baddies Chain would be handed out. Addressing the cast, she said:

“Today was supposed to be fun. Some of us had fun. Some of us turned up, got s*** off our chest. And today I was deciding to give away a baddie chain.”

In her Baddies Africa confessional, Natalie acknowledged the tension surrounding the decision, saying that with all the madness happening, she already knew giving out a chain at that moment would only "start more drama." She then revealed the recipient:

“Fania, come up here and get your chain. You’ve been standing on business.”

Baddies Africa's Summer criticizes Natalie’s decision after Fania receives a Baddies Chain

Dolly reacts to Fania receiving the chain

Dolly, who was present during the ceremony, questioned Natalie’s decision and implied that the criteria lacked consistency. She pointed out that she was already on the bus while someone else arrived later, yet still received a chain.

Dolly emphasized being "skipped over Bad Dolly's," highlighting her belief that she was overlooked despite expecting to be chosen.

“You know what? What else she did to deserve it? Fight my b****. That’s what she did to deserve it and still got her a** whooped,” she added.

She concluded that she would not show support for any cast member she did not believe earned it, emphasizing the phrase "deserve it" to underline her stance. Meanwhile, in her Baddies Africa confessional, Natalie emphasized Fania’s attitude and involvement:

“I feel like Fania participates in all of the activities. She’s holding her own. She lets these b****es hear her out. She walks to the beat of her own drum. Like, Fania’s a baddie.”

Other cast members weigh in on the result

While Dolly questioned the choice, other cast members expressed support. Kay Rixan encouraged Fania to stay confident and bold, stating that her presence was making others upset. She pointed out that Dolly had still not received a chain, while Fania, who arrived after her, already had one.

Kold Killa praised Fania’s composure and performance:

“My b**** is very demure, very classy, very corporate. Got them bes. And she just completed all this s***. Yeah, she deserve that s***. I love that s***.”

Tavii added her thoughts during and after the ceremony by encouraging recognition for the newer cast members who received their chains ahead of those who had been on the show longer. In her confessional, she reflected on the message it sent to Dolly,

“That’s just to prove to you that the new girls came in here standing on business, doing their s***, and your raggedy doll a** is in the corner just popping s***,” she said.

Tune in to new episodes of Baddies Africa on Zeus Network.

