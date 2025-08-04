Who received a new chain on Baddies Africa episode 13? Details explored

During episode 13 of Baddies Africa, which aired on August 3, 2025, Natalie Nunn revealed her decision to give out a Baddies Chain at the end of the day’s activities. After the group visited Total Ninja, an inflatable and obstacle course venue in Africa, tensions resurfaced among the cast members.

Ad

Despite the drama, Natalie announced the outing and handed the chain to Fania "Fana" Cherry. The moment marked her recognition for completing the obstacle course and staying active in the ongoing challenges within Baddies Africa.

Baddies Africa newbie Fania Cherry receives her Baddies Chain

Natalie announces a new Baddies Chain recipient

The venue for episode 13 was Total Ninja, the largest inflatable and obstacle course in Africa. While it was intended as a bonding experience, several cast members found themselves in conflict.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the group gathered following their outing to Total Ninja, Natalie addressed the cast with a message about the day’s events.

“All right, you guys, look. Today was supposed to be fun. Some of us had fun. Some of us turned up, got s**t off our chest,” she said.

She continued by stating her plan to give away a Baddie chain, signaling that she had already made her decision.

Ad

In her Baddies Africa confessional, Natalie acknowledged the ongoing tension but emphasized her reasoning. She recognized that giving out a chain amid the current situation could "start more drama." Despite this, she confirmed that she would proceed.

“So I'm handing out a chain. To a baddie that has been standing on business and... completed an obstacle course today,” she stated.

Ad

She then called on Fania Cherry to receive the chain and reiterated that Fania had been "standing on business," pointing out that there was video proof of her completing the entire obstacle course. The moment drew cheers from the rest of the cast.

In her Baddies Africa confessional after receiving the chain, Fania reacted briefly, stating:

“Period. My Baddies Chain.”

Who is Fania "Fana" Cherry?

Fania Cherry is a cast member on the seventh season of Baddies, titled Baddies Africa. She originally appeared as a contestant during the Baddies Africa Auditions before joining the main lineup. Born on June 12, 1998, she is from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Ad

Ad

According to the Baddies Fandom database, Fania graduated from Allen University in South Carolina and is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Before appearing on television, she played football and worked as a police officer.

She is also the cousin of Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier, a veteran cast member of the franchise who appeared in Baddies South, Baddies Caribbean, and Baddies Midwest.

On social media, Fania can be found under the handle @fania_cherry on Instagram with over 302K followers and @Fania_Cherry on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

On the show, Fania became part of a trio with Kold Killa and Kay Rixan. The trio often found themselves in direct opposition to another group made up of Summer, Big Lex, and Badd Dolly.

Within the context of the show, her role has involved both alliances and rivalry, especially as new group dynamics formed throughout the season. One of her recent altercations was with Big Lex, which stemmed from both of them stepping in to defend their respective friends during a heated group exchange.

Ad

Catch and stream Baddies Africa anytime on Zeus Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More