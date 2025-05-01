“Absolutely his right”: Jeopardy! producers address James Holzhauer’s absence from 2025 Masters tournament

Jeopardy! Masters returned on April 30, 2025, with a new lineup of top champions, but without one of the show’s most well-known players. In a recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, released on April 22, producers addressed James Holzhauer’s absence from the tournament.

Holzhauer, who was a finalist in last year’s Masters, had earned an automatic spot in the 2025 edition but declined the invitation.

“It’s an invitational tournament, we absolutely did extend the invitation to James, and he decided for this year, he was not going to compete,” producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss said during the episode.

Executive producer Michael Davies added,

“Absolutely his right. We completely respect James’ decision.”

Holzhauer is widely known for his 32-game win streak in 2019 and his aggressive gameplay. He was the inaugural Masters champion in 2023 and placed third in the 2024 tournament. His absence this year has opened the door for another high-earning Jeopardy! veteran, Brad Rutter, who returns to the competition stage for the first time since 2020.

Brad Rutter steps in as Holzhauer declines to compete in Jeopardy!

With James Holzhauer opting out of the 2025 Jeopardy! Masters tournament, producers brought back Brad Rutter as a replacement. Rutter, who has the highest total winnings in Jeopardy! history, last competed in the 2020 “Greatest of All Time” tournament alongside Ken Jennings and Holzhauer. Jennings, now the show’s host, spoke during the GOAT event, sharing:

“I’m very happy to be retired from ‘Jeopardy!’ because I think I got away with one... there ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

Rutter’s return was teased in a promotional clip where fellow player Sam Buttrey made a joke.

“You’re famous for having won more money than Ken. Does that make you a nicer person than Ken?” he said.

For this, Rutter replied, “Absolutely.” According to Whitcomb-Foss, Rutter was eager to return and prove that he still had the ability to win the prize.

Game 1 of the Masters featured Rutter competing against returning champion Victoria Groce and finalist Yogesh Raut. Rutter’s inclusion adds to the lineup of elite players from across various Jeopardy! tournaments, maintaining a competitive balance even in Holzhauer’s absence.

Eight returning champions compete in 2025 tournament

Alongside Brad Rutter, eight returning champions are competing in this year’s Masters tournament. Victoria Groce, who won the 2024 Masters and the 2024 Invitational Tournament, is back to defend her title. Yogesh Raut, last year’s finalist and the 2024 Tournament of Champions winner, also returned.

Other competitors include Neilesh Vinjamuri, winner of the 2025 Tournament of Champions, and Adriana Harmeyer, who won 15 games and was a finalist in the same tournament. The roster also includes Isaac Hirsch, Matt Amodio, Juveria Zaheer, and Roger Craig. Amodio previously placed third in the 2023 Masters and has 38 consecutive wins.

Speaking to Deseret News during the first Masters tournament in 2023, Ken Jennings explained why he no longer competes.

“Let me be very clear and on the record here: It’s because I’m terrified of playing James because I think he would win,” he shared.

Zaheer rose through the Second Chance and Champions Wildcard tournaments. Craig, known for his performance in the 2010 and 2011 tournaments, appeared most recently as a finalist in the 2025 Invitational.

The April 30 premiere featured two knockout games: Groce, Raut, and Rutter in Game 1; and Amodio, Craig, and Zaheer in Game 2. The tournament continues with weekly matchups, quarterfinals beginning May 20, semifinals in late May and early June, and finals scheduled for June 4, 2025.

All episodes of Jeopardy! air on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

