“This is special to me“— Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings shares his thoughts on the newest season

With the newly released Jeopardy! Masters season, the host Ken Jennings appeared on an ABC 24/7 Live interview, which was published on May 1. He talked about the season, his role in it as the host, the newest season of The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and his thoughts on Brad Rutter, the returning contestant on Jeopardy! Masters.

"This is special to me because Brad- best Jeopardy! player of his generation," Jennings said.

Jeopardy! Masters is ritualistically played by the top-ranking players of the season. With Ken Jennings as the host, the show will feature nine players from Jeopardy!. This time around, the winner will take home a whopping $500,000, with another $100,000 donated to the charity.

Season 3 of Jeopardy! Masters was released on April 30. The first episode was titled Knockouts 1 & 2. The first round featured Jeopardy! geniuses such as Victoria Groce, Yogest Raut, and Brad Butter, while the second round had Matt Amodio, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer.

Insights on some of the players that are returning to Jeopardy! Masters

As per an interview with Ken Jennings by 24/7 Live and published on May 1, Jeopardy! Master is to have "pro" players. He added that because the players were experienced and had been on Jeopardy! stage before, they would be more comfortable on camera with the risk of the game.

"We're going to see big wagers, big lead changes and swings," he added.

He added that as a Jeopardy! fan, he was going to have the best seat in the house. One such player is Ken's friend and previous champion of the show, Brad Rutter. He was last seen in 2020, when he competed against Ken and James Holzhauer for The Greatest of All Time Tournament.

Ken called Brad the best Jeopardy! player of his generation. He also stated that he was always a runner-up to Brad, adding that he was relieved he was the host this time around, as he didn't have to play against Brad again.

Jeopardy! Masters isn't the only thing that's premiering— another season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has also made a comeback with a brand new season. Dishing on both the shows coming in together, Jennings said:

"I think so many people are locked in to the Jeopardy/Wheel habit, you know it's a big part of America's evening."

He added that it was fun, they get to have both these shows, one after the other, in primetime. New episodes of both Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Masters are released on Wednesdays, on ABC, with the former airing at 8 pm ET and the latter at 9 pm ET.

What went down on the premiere episode of Jeopardy! Masters season 3

After the first Jeopardy! round between Victoria, Brad, and Yogesh, Yogesh was in the lead. The categories in this round included American History, Feat., A Little Alliteration, World Capitals, Meet “Me” In The Middle, and U.S. Business Headquarters. At the end of the round, Yogest had the lead with Victoria in the second place and Brad in the third.

In the Double Jeopardy! round the categories were Was That On Your Flashcards?, Poetry-Pourri, The Religious Life, A Bone Of Contention, Long Words With A Single Vowel, and The Peabody Awards. The scoreboard remained the same, with Yogesh in the lead, followed by Victoria and then Brad.

Yogest kept his lead in the final round as well and finished at 30,800. Victoria's score was 14,000, while Brad was at 6,200.

For more updates on the show, fans can follow its official Instagram page, @jeopardymasters.

