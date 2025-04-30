Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 30, 2025, Wednesday

For decades, Jeopardy! has kept its reputation for high-stakes competition and smart contestants. The show came back for another exciting episode on April 30, 2025. Viewers tuned in to see which contestant would win tonight. The competitors fought their way through different rounds, and the final moments would decide who won the prize. With an exciting last-question about The Flintstones, the stakes were very high.

Ben Ganger won tonight's episode of Jeopardy!. He took home a total of $16,816 as his prize. He played so well that he kept the lead from the beginning of the game until the very end. Ben stayed ahead thanks to his great strategy and knowledge, which earned him his second straight win. He won a total of $41,815 after two days of playing.

The popular quiz show Jeopardy! has kept people watching for decades with its fast-paced gameplay and tough questions. With its clear rounds and tough competition, the show continues to be different from other game shows. Let's talk about tonight's episode in more depth and look at the special moments and high-stakes competition that led to Ben's win.

Jeopardy! episode highlights - April 30, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

There were many different types of questions on Jeopardy round, including Stately Geographic, Religion, A Vowel of Silence, Winemaker's Glossary, Exercise Your..., and Demons. Right answers to questions in the Demons category helped Roni Ackner get a good start. That being said, Ben Ganger dominated the round. He got a True Daily Double and got seven questions right, which gave him a big lead.

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Ben : $10,000

: $10,000 Roni : $1,600

: $1,600 Jordan: $1,400

Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

Ben : 18 correct, 2 incorrect

: 18 correct, 2 incorrect Roni : 5 correct, 3 incorrect

: 5 correct, 3 incorrect Jordan: 3 correct, 2 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories included Historic Buildings, Sun Songs, Art Collectors, World Universities, Literary Characters, and ____ The ____. Roni found Daily Double 2, but her incorrect response sent her back to $0.

Meanwhile, Ben found Daily Double 3, answering correctly to secure his lead. Despite several incorrect answers and 16 Triple Stumpers, the players kept the game intense, ensuring no unplayed clues.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy Round:

Ben : 27 correct, 5 incorrect

: 27 correct, 5 incorrect Roni : 10 correct, 6 incorrect

: 10 correct, 6 incorrect Jordan: 6 correct, 5 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Ben : $16,100

: $16,100 Roni : $1,600

: $1,600 Jordan: $1,000

Final Jeopardy Round

In the Final Jeopardy round, the category was Business & Television. The question posed to the contestants was:

This TV show that debuted in 1960 licensed its name 8 years later to a childrens’ health product that’s still around today

The right response was, What is The Flintstones?

Jordan Stefanski : Incorrect, answering What is The Flintstones? — lost $0, final score $1,000.

: Incorrect, answering What is The Flintstones? — lost $0, final score $1,000. Roni Ackner : Incorrect, answering What is Sesame Street? — lost $0, final score $1,600.

: Incorrect, answering What is Sesame Street? — lost $0, final score $1,600. Ben Ganger: Correct, answering What is The Flintstones Love you Alex? — added $716, final score $16,816.

Final Scores:

Jordan : $1,000

: $1,000 Roni : $1,600

: $1,600 Ben: $16,816 (2-day total: $41,815)

Contestant Profiles

Roni Ackner

Roni Ackner, a product manager from Brooklyn, New York, was a strong competitor tonight. She led in some categories and displayed good speed in responding to the clues, but struggled to capitalize on the Daily Doubles. Roni made a notable effort in the Demons category but couldn’t recover in the Double Jeopardy round after falling behind.

Jordan Stefanski

Jordan Stefanski, a psychiatric nurse from Dunellen, New Jersey, performed admirably but struggled in some areas. Despite only getting a few responses correct in Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, Jordan managed to stay in the competition and even answered correctly in Final Jeopardy, securing a place in the game’s final moments.

Ben Ganger

A data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, named Ben Ganger kept up his winning streak from the day before by doing very well in both rounds. With his strong start with the True Daily Double, he had the upper hand, and his knowledge helped him keep it. Ben's win tonight brought his total earnings to $41,815, which shows how consistent and good he is.

How is Jeopardy! different from Regular Game shows?

Jeopardy! is different from other game shows because it is intellectually challenging and has a unique format. On most quiz shows, the contestant has to answer the question.

On Jeopardy!, however, they have to come up with the right way to phrase it in the form of a question. This new take on the classic quiz game makes it more difficult by testing both your knowledge and your ability to think quickly when time is tight.

The Daily Double and Final Jeopardy rounds are another thing that makes Jeopardy! unique. These rounds give contestants the chance to bet money and change the game's outcome in big ways. These parts of the show make it more than just a quiz show; they also make it a test of strategy, since players have to think about the risks they are taking.

Game statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Here’s the recap for Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Jeopardy!, organized under bullets:

Jeopardy Round:

Categories: Stately Geographic; Religion; A Vowel Of Silence; Winemaker’s Glossary; Exercise Your…; Demons

Roni : Ran the DEMONS category, with her only correct responses in the opening segment.

: Ran the DEMONS category, with her only correct responses in the opening segment. Ben: Picked up 7 correct, including a True Daily Double, leading at the interviews.

Scores at the interviews:

Ben : $5,000

: $5,000 Roni : $2,800

: $2,800 Jordan: $1,400

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Ben : 7 correct, 1 incorrect

: 7 correct, 1 incorrect Roni : 5 correct, 1 incorrect

: 5 correct, 1 incorrect Jordan: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Today’s Interviews:

Roni worked in Culver City for two years.

worked in Culver City for two years. Jordan encountered Jennifer Coolidge in London’s West End.

encountered Jennifer Coolidge in London’s West End. Ben finished 94th of 94 players in a disc golf tournament, shooting +47.

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Historic Buildings; Sun Songs; Art Collectors; World Universities; Literary Characters; ____ The ____

Roni : Found DD2 but fell back to $0 with an incorrect response.

: Found DD2 but fell back to $0 with an incorrect response. Ben : Found DD3 and cemented his runaway with a correct response.

: Found DD3 and cemented his runaway with a correct response. Despite 16 combined incorrect responses and 16 Triple Stumpers, 0 unplayed clues today (credit to Ken’s hosting skills).

Final Jeopardy:

Question : Jordan and Ben were correct in Final.

: Jordan and Ben were correct in Final. Jordan : $1,000 – $0 = $1,000 (What is The Flintstones?)

: $1,000 – $0 = $1,000 (What is The Flintstones?) Roni : $1,600 – $0 = $1,600 (What is Sesame Street?)

: $1,600 – $0 = $1,600 (What is Sesame Street?) Ben : $16,100 + $716 = $16,816 (What is The Flintstones Love you alex)

: $16,100 + $716 = $16,816 (What is The Flintstones Love you alex) 2-day total: $41,815

Tonight's Results:

Jordan : $1,000

: $1,000 Roni : $1,600

: $1,600 Ben: $16,816

With Ben Ganger winning his second straight victory, totaling $41,815, tonight's Jeopardy! was an exciting competition. The exceptional player was him; his capacity to keep control of the game from beginning to end, especially with his winning Daily Doubles.

Jeopardy! displayed its own mix of knowledge, strategy, and fast thinking as the rivalry among the players grew, which still makes it one of the most thrilling game shows on television. Ben's winning streak indicates an even fiercer rivalry in the next episodes for viewers.

