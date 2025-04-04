Jeopardy! season 41 episode 49 recap: Bryce Wargin bags his fourth win while contestants fail to answer Fictional Characters

The coveted game show, Jeopardy! which has been around since 1984, released episode 49 of season 41 on April 3. The episode documented the gameplays of Bryce Wargin, Alfred Wallace, and Mary Walheim as they competed against each other. Bryce Wargin, a champion who had won the competition three times already, came to the episode hoping to bag his fourth win.

Bryce Wargin secured his fourth win, with Alfred in second and Mary in third. His victory also brought him closer to the Tournament of Champions. Though no one guessed the correct Fictional Character in the final round, Bryce's strong performance in Double Jeopardy kept him in the lead.

Bryce Wargin's win on Jeopardy! season 41, episode 49

The first round was the covedted Jeopardy! round. In episode 49, it featured categories such as Allo, Guv'nah, Anatomy Class, and Tell Me a Story, Quickly. After the first few rounds, Mary Wilheim was in the lead, with Bryce a close second and Alfred in the third place.

However, Mary lost her lead after Bryce found a Daily Double and doubled his earnings. By the time the Jeopardy! round ended, Mary was pushed to the side as Bryce took the lead. He was at $11,600, while Mary remained at $4,800, and Alfred was at $2,800.

Then came the Double Jeopardy round, where Wargin was set to win even more. The categories that this round had included History in The Making and Movie Musicals, tougher than the ones given in the previous round. Bryce's position strengthened even more when Alfred found the first Daily Double but made a mistake with his wager.

And even after losing the Daily Double, Alfred still bypassed Mary and came to the second position by answering five of the last ten clues. By the end of the Double Jeopardy round, Bryce was at $16,000, Alfred was a close second at $10,600, while Mary found herself at $6,000.

The most dramatic round of all three was the Final Jeopardy round. The category for this one was Fictional Characters. The clue in this round of the episode referred to the fictional character Boq from the movie Wicked.

The clue read,

"Boq is one of these fictional people, 'not as big as the grown folk, but neither were they very small'"

When none of the three contestants were able to answer it correctly, the answer was revealed to be: "What is a Munchkin?" Despite not being able to answer, Bryce's lead wasn't coming down because he was cautious about his wagers. At the end of the Final Jeopardy segment, Bryce's earnings totaled to $10,799, while Alfred's went down to $600 and Mary remained with only $1.

What happened on Jeopardy! season 41, episode 48

In the last episode, when Mary, Alfred, and Bryce competed against each other, in the first Jeopardy! round, Mary took the lead. That was after she answered 5 questions. Bryce however, took the lead after finding a Daily Double.

In the second round, though, Alfred found two Daily Doubles, but he missed the second one and fell back. While Bryce remained in the lead in the second round as well, Alfred came close after answering five of the last 10 clues.

Then, in the Final Jeopardy! round, all three contestants weren't able to answer the question. However, since Bryce was at the top in the previous two rounds, he bagged the victory, Alfred coming in second and Mary third.

For more updates on the season 22 of the game show, fans of Jeopardy! can follow it's official Instagram account, @jeopardy.

