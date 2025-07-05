"Actually, y'all stay at home" – Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana gets frustrated as family members seem disinterested in her birthday plans

Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 episode 5, titled Pumpkin on the Prowl, premiered on We TV on June 27, 2025. The episode primarily focused on Alana trying to plan her 19th birthday celebration in Colorado. This day was notably important for her as it coincided with her later sister Anna's birthday, and it was her first birthday since her passing.

Ad

Alana planned on including a dove release ceremony in honor of her late sister and wanted all of their family members to attend. However, when she called her big sister, Lauryn, and Mama June, she was left frustrated when they seemed more focused on other things than her birthday plans.

Alana burst out during her phone call with Mama June, saying that she was tired of their drama. She further expressed her frustration and told Mama June that she and their family were not invited to her birthday.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, I don't even want y'all out here. I don't have time. I don't want to be that stressed out on my birthday. You, Pumpkin, everybody. Y'all got too much going on. Actually, y'all stay at home and y'all can call me on my birthday, okay?" she told Mama June.

Mama June: Family Crisis star Alana asks Mama June to call her on her birthday instead of attending it

Ad

In Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 episode 5, after sharing her birthday plans involving a tribute for her late sister Anna, Alana called Lauryn and June to inform them about the same before extending an invitation.

However, when she hopped on the call with two of her family members, she was left disappointed as they seemed uninterested.

When Alana first called Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, she was caught up in her own personal issues and busy managing her kids in a chaotic setting. As a result, she told Alana she would have to call her back later to continue the conversation.

Ad

Alana then called Mama June, only to be left frustrated when the latter started talking about all the problems she was facing at home with Pumpkin. In response, Alana pointed out to Mama June how every time she calls her or visits, all she does is talk about Pumpkin.

Ad

The Mama June: Family Crisis star tried to get back to the point and asked Mama June to give her some time so that she could tell her about her birthday plans. However, when June once again interrupted her, she lost it and said that she was tired of her family's constant drama.

"Every time I get on the phone, every time I see you, all you want to do is talk about Pumpkin. If you would just let me get two seconds," she said.

Ad

The Mama June: Family Crisis star continued:

"I'm tired of listening to it, I'm tired of hearing it. We dont have drama in Colorado... Look, this isn't even the topic of conversation I called you about. Not even remotely. I was calling you to tell you that I wanted you guys to come out here for a tribute for Anna on my birthday, but honestly, y'all got too much s--- going on."

Ad

After voicing her frustration, Alana told Mama June that she did not want her family to attend her birthday party anymore. She noted that she did not want to be that stressed out on her birthday and asked Mama June to just call her on the day instead of being present for the celebration.

Despite the conversation, Mama June secretly booked a flight and surprised Alana by attending the celebration.

Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 episodes premiere every Friday on We TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More