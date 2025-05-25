What happened to Alana Thompson? ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star reveals she never got any of the money she earned from show or 'Toddlers and Tiaras'

Alana Thompson, who starred on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has revealed that she didn't get the money she earned on the show. She explained that her mother took most of her earnings as a child artist from her Coogan account.

Thompson first featured in the TLC show Toddlers and Tiaras as a child artist. She instantly became a fan-favorite, leading to her own spinoff series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that she hasn't received her earnings from either show.

Thompson's mother, June Shannon, took the money out from her Coogan account, leaving only the basic legally required amount of $10,000.

The 19-year-old is hoping to earn enough from her recent movie and shows to pay for her college.

Alana Thompson opens up about her mother taking her Here Comes Honey Boo Boo earnings and more

Alana Thompson and Lauryn Efird (Image Source: Getty)

A Coogan account is one where parents of child artists are legally required to put the earnings of their children. The children can then get it once they turn 18.

In the latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis, however, June Shannon admitted to taking money from Alana Thompson's Coogan account.

In an interview with PEOPLE, published on May 24, Alana said:

“I let my mama drag me through a lot of s**t, but I think my breaking point was when she stole my money.”

She claimed that her mother took around $35,000 in 2019 for appearing on Dancing With The Stars. Notably, Shannon had sold their home, and more, after losing money due to her addiction.

Alana Thompson continued in her PEOPLE interview:

"It was just so long ago. At that time, Mama always just stressed to us like, 'Oh, I'm setting you up for your future. You have Coogan accounts.' And it's like, 'Where are the Coogan accounts now?'"

She even admitted that she thought of suing her mother, but then chose not to, as the law might not work in her favor. She said:

"I thought about suing her at one point, but I just know that I wouldn't probably get anything out of the end of the bargain because by law, she did what was right. By law, she at least put 20 percent in my account. And the other 80, she said that she used to take care of me. So the law, I feel like wouldn't see really a problem with what she did, I guess."

Meanwhile, Shannon had lost custody of Alana Thompson, 19, in 2022 to her elder sister, Lauryn Efird.

Alana Thompson on upcoming shows and college

The reality star is a nursing student at Regis University in Colorado. While Alana Thompson had planned to use money from her Coogan account for it, she doesn't have much left courtesy of her mother.

She, however, featured in Lifetime's biopic I was Honey Boo Boo that premiered on May 17. It talks about her struggles with being a child artist and the stardom that comes with it. In her interview with PEOPLE, she said:

"I'm hoping that there's more work coming for me in the future, but with this movie plus filming on the [Mama June: Family Crisis] show, I've just kind of been saving and making sure that I don't get to the end of my pot."

The new season of Mama June: Family Crisis will return on May 30 on We TV. Alana also revealed that her sister, Lauryn Efird, set up another Coogan account that has earnings from the reality show.

However, she is choosing to just save it for now rather than take it out.

