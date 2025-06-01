“Air sacs in the lungs”— Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings narrates a clue in the Hard Science category

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 episode 7 was released on May 28, which was the first part of the semi-final. The second part of the semi-finals is to be released on June 3. Ahead of the second part, on May 29, the official YouTube page of Jeopardy! posted a clip of Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, and Juveria Zaheer playing the category of Hard Science in the last episode.

In one of the clues that Juveria took up for $1200 in the category, Ken Jennings, the host, narrated that,

"This Latin plural is the name of the small air sacs in the lungs where carbon dioxide is exchanged for oxygen."

Victoria answered that correctly, saying, "What are alveoli?" and bagged the $1200. Juveria lost the first Jeopardy! Masters game, so Victoria and Yogesh competed with Isaac in the second game. It was Victoria who bagged the win after answering the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly, which was in the category of Medical Words.

What happened in the Hard Science category played by Yogesh, Victoria, and Juveria on Jeopardy! Masters?

After Victoria answered the aforementioned Hard Science category clue for $1200, she opted for another from the same category for $1600. A graph popped up on the screen, and the host, Ken, explained that it wasn't a bar graph but one of these, adding that it was Greek for mass. Juveria took up the prompt and answered it correctly, saying, "What's a histogram?"

Victoria then took up another Hard Science clue for $2000. Narrating the clue, Ken said,

"T.H. Huxley coined this word".

He added that the word was now used for the theory that life on Earth came out of non-living matter. Victoria said, "What is abiogenesis?" which was a correct answer. After Victoria, Juveria asked for a clue from the category for $800. Ken stated that Quarks came in six flavours: up, down, bottom, and these two.

It was Yogesh who took up the prompt, answering, "What are charm and strange?" Ken said he answered correctly and added the $800 to his score. The last clue was taken up by Victoria, and it was for $400. Ken revealed the clue and said it was only one of the noble gases whose name didn't end with the letter N. Victoria answered, "What is Tenascin?" but her answer was wrong.

Ken asked Yogesh or Juveria if they wanted to answer it, but they didn't have an answer either. So Ken proceeded to answer it, stating that at the top of the noble gases it was helium. The clip concluded with Ken thanking the viewers for watching and asking them to click on the subscribe button so they wouldn't miss anything from Jeopardy! Masters.

What happened in the Medical Words category on Jeopardy! Masters?

Ken said that Medical Words was the Final Jeopardy! category for Jeopardy! Masters, and that it would decide who won the round. He then revealed the clue to the masters, stating,

"Charles Richet coined this term for a bad response to an antigen."

He added that the "N-A" was a late addition to make the word sound better. The bracket at the bottom of the clue stated that it was also added to make the word harder to spell. The competitors, including Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, and Isaac Hirsh, had 30 seconds to answer it.

Ken announced that Isaachad had written, "What is Rosacea?" as his final answer to the Medical Words category clue and that it was wrong. Victoria wrote, "What is anaphylaxis?" and it was correct. Yogesh wasn't able to answer the question; if he had answered correctly, he would have won the game. Victoria's final answer made her win the game because she finished with the highest score.

For more updates on Jeopardy! Masters fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @jeopardy.

