Alexis Lete expresses disappointment after losing spot in Deal or No Deal Island finale

In Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale, Alexis Lete’s advancement to the $12 million Banker's Temple depended on ally Phillip Solomon giving David Genat the lowest value case during the final excursion challenge on March 25, 2025. However, Solomon gave Genat the highest value case, ending Lete's game.

As claimed by Alexis, contestants learned of Genat's past victory on Australian Survivor yet continued supporting him, despite earlier agreements to prevent previous reality show winners from advancing. Expressing disappointment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 25, she stated,

“I felt betrayed by them and I was upset with what they ended up choosing to do, considering they told me that the last people they want to win this is Dr. Will or Parvati because they've already won a show. And once they found out that David has won a show, they continued to allow him to win this show.”

She continued,

“There's no difference between him and Dr. Will or Parvati, which is why their actions were very disappointing to me.”

Lete, who had maintained direct gameplay throughout the competition and outlasted reality TV veterans Parvati Shallow and Dr. Will Kirby, finished her run one step away from competing for the largest prize pool in network television history.

Alexis Lete exited Deal or No Deal Island one step away from a potential 12.2 million prize

Deal or No Deal Island’s decisive challenge required Solomon to distribute cases among the remaining contestants. Alexis Lete's advancement hinged on Solomon giving Genat a low-value case. During that moment, Phillip Solomon told Lete, "This case is yours," while handing Genat an equally valuable option.

The distribution of cases immediately sealed Lete's fate, preventing her progression to the final stage. In an interview with TV Insider on March 25, Alexis Lete detailed how she discovered the full extent of Solomon's actions during a bus ride back to the contestant's accommodations.

Lete initially questioned her fellow Deal or No Deal Island star contestant Dickson Wong about the case values. Solomon, sitting nearby, then revealed he had given David the highest-value case possible. This admission happened while the contestants were travelling back to their hotel.

Alexis expressed particular frustration about Solomon's reasoning, as he claimed that he thought "maybe David would choose a different case" if he offered him a particular one. The conversation marked their final direct interaction in the competition.

Alliance dynamics

Solomon and Lete built their partnership from the second day of filming. Their relationship appeared strong as they moved through multiple challenges together. Solomon secured $75,000 before leaving the main competition, maintaining his influence until the final excursion. Additionally, before the crucial moment, he reassured Lete, saying, "Girl, don't even worry, I got you."

Throughout Deal or No Deal Island season 2, Lete maintained transparent communication with other players about her moves. She consistently followed through on stated plans during excursions. Her direct approach carried her past established reality TV competitors, including Parvati Shallow and Dr. Will Kirby.

Current standings between the contestants

The competition results placed Genat as the most successful Deal or No Deal contestant in the show's history. His $5.8 million win surpassed all previous records for game show prizes on network television. In the interview with EW, when asked about how Alexis felt seeing David winning, she stated,

“At first, I was excited for David. And after hearing that he'd already won Survivor and knowing that there were more lies told and knowing that people continued to support David even though they found out this big news, I am going to sit there bitter. I'm not happy for David anymore.”

Lete mentioned financial considerations played a significant role in her reaction to the outcome. She also highlighted Solomon's awareness of her personal financial situation when he made his decision. The Deal or No Deal Island star stated she requires time before considering any friendship with Solomon, citing the magnitude of the lost opportunity at securing life-changing money.

Fans can stream Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episodes online on Peacock.

