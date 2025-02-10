Baddies Midwest episode 16 premiered on Zeus Network on February 9, 2025. In this installment, a conflict arose between some of the cast members due to their troubled past. While performing at an Indianapolis club, Natalie played a song by former cast member Stunna Girl, which upset Biggie. Biggie and Stunna Girl have had a history of conflict.

Unhappy with the events, Biggie screamed at Natalie during the performance, expressing her hurt and anger. She felt Natalie should consider her feelings, given her loyalty to the show. Natalie explained that she supports all artists from the Baddies franchise. She believed her actions were professional, not personal.

"Like I said we show love to everybody who comes on my platform, my show. We make sure that we respect everyone. It is always business, never personal," Natalie stated.

Biggie disagreed and stormed out of the club, yelling and cursing at Natalie.

Stunna Girl's past actions spark drama on Baddies Midwest

Stunna Girl's behavior on Baddies West sparked tension with the rest of the cast. She fought Tommie Lee during a photoshoot, which led to conflicts with Biggie and Rollie Pollie. Biggie and Stunna Girl had a long-lasting rivalry. Stunna Girl also made online accusations about Natalie's personal life, claiming Natalie was unfaithful to her husband.

After Biggie argued with Natalie, Jela organized a cast meeting to discuss the issues. Natalie announced that Biggie would no longer travel with the OG cast members on the jet. Biggie wasn't much phased by the decision, mentioning that she had previously ridden the bus on Baddies Midwest and enjoyed it.

"Did you forget I did all of Baddies West on the motherf*cking tour bus, girl? I'm getting high the whole way. I'm smoking my Biggie pack all the way down to St. Louis, bitch," Biggie stated.

What other events happened on Baddies Midwest episode 16?

The Baddies Midwest cast visited a farm near their hotel in Indianapolis. Summer, a new cast member, criticized Jela, a returning cast member, saying she was boring and unnecessary on the show. Natalie, the CEO of the Baddies franchise, had previously warned Jela and Summer about their behavior.

Jela was accused of not contributing enough, while Summer had urinated inside the Baddies bus, which Natalie found unacceptable. Jela responded to Summer's criticism, calling her behavior unacceptable. Later, Natalie announced that the cast would perform at an Indianapolis club. She also had a surprise planned for Jela and Summer, who had been arguing with each other.

The cast arrived at the venue and found a boxing ring. Natalie announced that Jela and Summer would fight to settle their differences. Summer thought she would win and earn a spot in Baddies Midwest. Jela and Summer put on boxing gear and fought. Jela gained control and won the fight. Summer claimed Jela was still upset, so she didn't really win.

After the fight, the cast performed for the audience, playing their popular songs. Meanwhile, Jazmin and Slim showed up late to the meeting called up by Jela to address all the conflicts taking place between the cast members. Rollie had issues with Slim before, and Natalie put Rollie in charge of deciding if Slim should stay.

On the jet to St. Louis, Natalie asked Rollie about Slim's role. Rollie said she thought Slim wasn't needed anymore. Natalie wondered if it was time to let Slim go, and Rollie agreed that Slim should leave.

New episodes of Baddies Midwest will air on Sundays on Zeus Network.

