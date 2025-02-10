"Trashy, classless" — Baddies Midwest star Jela blasts Summer in a heated showdown

In the latest episode of Baddies Midwest, released on February 9, 2025, the cast visited a farm near their hotel in Indianapolis. Newcomer Summer confronted Jela, a returning cast member dubbed the OG, saying she was boring and didn't belong on the reality show.

Last week, Natalie, the CEO of the Baddies franchise, put Jela and Summer on the chopping block for different reasons. Jela was accused of not contributing enough this season, while Summer had urinated inside the Baddies bus, which Natalie considered unacceptable.

Summer stated that she felt Jela had a "broom up her a*s" to which Jela fired back. Jela felt Summer didn't need to prove herself in front of her, as her actions spoke for themselves.

"I don't give a f*ck what you think about me, I don't give a f*ck how you feel, you're trashy, classless, type wig, crunchy wig wearing b*tch," expressed Jela.

Jela knocks Summer out in an intense boxing match on Baddies Midwest

Natalie decided to intervene in Jela and Summer's escalating feud on Baddies Midwest. She set up a surprise boxing match between the two at the live event center. Jela and Summer exchanged insults, with Jela threatening to beat Summer and Summer responding with her taunts. In a confessional, Jela expressed confidence in winning the fight.

"I'm not worried about this bitch, Summer, tonight. She, on the other hand, should be," said Jela in a confessional.

Earlier at the farm, Summer had expressed her dislike for Jela, criticizing her attitude. Natalie announced that the fight's winner would get to stay, while the loser would be sent home. Jela mocked Summer, telling her to pack her bags and making fun of her boots. Summer shot back, asking Jela if she was taking a broom to the airport back home.

Baddies Midwest newbies and OGs rode together to the venue. Big Lex took Summer's side in the ordeal as she felt Jela specifically targeted Summer. Summer's friend, Dolly, also chimed in and stated that she didn't feel Jela was friendly and different from what she claimed to be.

"She [Jela] has a whole different energy than she had all season. From what I've seen, she has had a whole different energy for you [Summer] specifically because she wasn't, like, this barky as she was with me," expressed Big Lex.

While on the OG bus, Jela believed that she had been respectful to all the cast members all season. She also told other OGs that Summer was trying to create unnecessary drama because they were both on the chopping block. Upon arrival, the cast discovered a boxing ring at the venue. Summer was confident she would emerge victorious and earn a Baddies chain, securing her spot in Baddies Midwest.

Wearing boxing gear, Jela and Summer fought, exchanging punches. Jela gained the upper hand and was declared the winner. Despite her loss, Summer claimed Jela was still upset, implying Jela was the real loser. After the fight, the cast performed for the audience, delivering a lively show.

The cast performed several Baddies songs after the fight. Later, at a club in Indianapolis, Natalie played music by a former cast member of Baddies East, Stunna Girl. This angered Biggie, who had previously clashed with Stunna Girl.

Watch new episodes of Baddies Midwest on Sundays on Zeus Network.

