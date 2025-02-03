"An AI character" — The Real Housewives of Potomac's AJ disapproves of Stacey's relationship with TJ

In the season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which aired on February 2, 2025, Stacey met with her friend AJ. She expressed her excitement to see her friends from Chicago supporting her upcoming charity event. Stacey and AJ had been friends since the former started modeling in the area.

While talking, AJ noticed a change in Stacey's behavior and asked if she was dating anyone. When Stacey mentioned TJ, AJ's expression turned sour. Stacey had previously said she was getting to know TJ. AJ asked Stacey about her relationship with TJ, and she clarified they hadn't gotten intimate.

TJ video-called Stacey, and she introduced him to AJ. However, AJ got TJ's name wrong, annoying him. Stacey wanted AJ and TJ to get along, as AJ was her closest friend.

"He was a lot. Feel like I was talking to an AI character. He was so animated and I'm animated. You cannot. He is not your type," said AJ.

AJ told Stacey that TJ wouldn't be his choice for her. Stacey later confessed that she considered TJ her best friend and support system but wondered if that would be enough for those around her.

What other events happened in the season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac?

While Stacey relished the idea of meeting AJ after a while, she prepared for her upcoming charity event that focused on stray dogs. Wendy visited the White House, where she interviewed Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Karen accompanied Wendy to show her appreciation for being there during tough times.

As Wendy conducted the interview for her podcast, Karen enjoyed walking inside the White House again. Later, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac attended Stacey's charity event, during which Karen and Stacey had a heart-to-heart about their issues. Karen had initially declined Stacey's event invitation due to her behavior at Ashley's previous event.

"Congratulations! I regret that I cannot attend your event that you sent out yesterday due to your comments/actions at Ashley’s last event. We can discuss later…" read Karen's text.

Karen explained that Mia had criticized her, and she cared about Stacey's response to those comments. The tension between Stacey and Karen continued to build. Stacey confronted Karen, pointing out that she had defended Karen in the past, but now Karen had issues with her. Karen fired back, saying she had supported Stacey despite not liking her style, which she described as sloppy.

"You [Karen] attacked Mia. You attacked her as a mother. I have an affinity for her, and you don't like it," said Stacey.

Karen also mentioned past accusations against Stacey on The Real Housewives of Potomac finale. Stacey denied any knowledge of these accusations, claiming she had never been to court. Karen responded with a sarcastic comment, comparing Stacey to Jesus. In a private moment on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen revealed that she had heard rumors about Stacey's past.

One story in particular involved Stacey allegedly driving through the same stop sign multiple times and facing court action. Karen informed Stacey that she was downgrading their friendship. Stacey was no longer considered a friend but rather someone Karen associated with.

Ashley filled Gizelle in on the latest development. She shared that Stacey had confided in her about a lunch meeting with Karen. Apparently, Karen had given Stacey advice on who to befriend and who to avoid within their social circle. Gizelle was surprised, especially since Karen had supposedly warned Stacey about getting too close to Wendy.

Gizelle remembered telling Wendy about Karen's negative comments, but Wendy hadn't believed her. Gizelle thought Karen's actions were typical. Whenever someone new joined their group on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen would secretly meet with them and try to influence their opinions to benefit herself.

The Real Housewives of Potomac will air its next episode on February 16 for the reunion episode on Bravo.

