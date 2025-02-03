"Fairy godmother to wicked witch" — The Real Housewives of Potomac's Stacey Rusch reveals her fallout with Karen Huger

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 finale, which aired on February 2, 2025, featured a charity event hosted by Stacey, where the ladies gathered. Karen and Stacey met to discuss their issues. Karen had texted Stacey earlier, saying she wouldn't attend the event due to Stacey's actions at Ashley's previous drag show.

Karen mentioned Mia's personal attacks on her but also mentioned that she cared more about Stacey's reaction to Mia's comments. Stacey reminded Karen that Mia had made nasty remarks about her (Karen), calling her names. Stacey claimed to have defended Karen in the past, but Karen denied recalling such instances.

Stacey reflected on her relationship with Karen on The Real Housewives of Potomac, feeling Karen had turned against her. She felt no obligation to follow Karen's lead, as she believed her behavior had changed, and she saw her as a completely different person.

"Karen expected me to be down for her and not step out of line. I owe no allegiance to Karen Huger. Karen went from being my fairy godmother to the wicked witch in record time," claimed Stacey in a confessional.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Stacey reveals her secret lunch with Karen before joining the show

The conflict between the two The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members continued as Stacey confronted Karen, saying she had defended her in the past but now Karen had a problem with her. Karen shot back, saying she had supported Stacey despite not liking her dressing, which she called "raggedy."

"I’m talking about how you look in most things, horrible," quipped Karen.

While taking a sip of her drink, Karen mentioned past accusations against Stacey. Stacey denied knowing what Karen was talking about, saying she had never been to court. This prompted Karen to make a sarcastic comment, comparing Stacey to Jesus.

In a confessional, Karen revealed that she had heard rumors about Stacey's past, including a story about Stacey driving through the same stop sign three times and getting taken to court.

Later, Karen told Stacey that she was demoting her from friend to associate. Karen said Stacey was on timeout and was not considered a friend anymore. Ashley later shared the update with Gizelle. She shared that Stacey had visited Ashley and revealed that Karen had taken her out for lunch before introducing her to the rest of the group.

During this lunch, Karen allegedly gave Stacey a list of people to befriend and those to avoid. Gizelle was shocked, especially since Karen had supposedly warned Stacey against getting close to Wendy. Gizelle recalled telling Wendy about Karen's negative comments, but Wendy hadn't believed her.

"Anytime there's a new person to come into the group, Karen secretly takes this person out and tries to skew them in a way that's great for Karen. But this is all backfiring on Karen," stated Gizelle.

Ashley and Gizelle decided to confront Karen about the allegations. They sat down with Karen and asked her about the lunch with Stacey. Karen denied giving Stacey a list of people to avoid. In a private moment, Gizelle reflected on Karen's behavior as she tried to influence people's opinions to benefit herself. Stacey also joined the trio on The Real Housewives of Potomac finale.

Stacey revealed that she met Karen at her favorite restaurant, Tally Ho. This convinced the other ladies that what Stacey was saying was true since it was Karen's favorite restaurant in town.

Watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac before its return on February 16 for the reunion episode on Bravo.

