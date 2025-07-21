“Be my girlfriend”- Love Island UK star Harrison asks Lauren to be in a relationship

The latest episode of Love Island UK AfterSun was released on July 20. It showed a clip of Harrison asking Lauren to be his girlfriend after the two of them left the villa in the previous episode. &quot;I want you to be my girlfriend,&quot; said Harrison. The development came after Harrison chose to couple up with Toni in the last recoupling ceremony, leaving Lauren behind; a decision that only made him realise his feelings for Lauren. When he let Toni know of his feelings for Lauren, she didn't take it well, nor did Lauren, who was abruptly left single. Lauren coupled up with Ty after Harrison left her for Toni, but she was eliminated when the new bombshell, Angel, coupled up with Ty. Before leaving the villa, Lauren asked Harrison if he wanted to quit the show with her, and he accepted. The conversation between Harrison and Lauren on Love Island UK After exiting the villa, Harrison decided to ask Lauren to be his girlfriend. Before going to meet Lauren, Harrison expressed certainty about Lauren and said that he believed that she was the girl for him. When he met her, he told her that he hated seeing her going home alone and wanted to go with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe then told her that he came to Love Island UK to find a girlfriend, and she was someone he was envisioning a future with. He added that she was someone he wanted to introduce to his family. During a sit-down at the AfterSun, Harrison revealed that his split with Toni made him pursue things with Lauren. The AfterSun host, Indiyah, asked him if his feelings for Toni were gone. Harrison said that while his chapter with Toni was closed, his feelings for her hadn't disappeared. He clarified that the two days he was with Toni were important because they gave him clarity about his feelings for Lauren. &quot;I was indecisive in there, but leaving the villa, I'm happy with that,&quot; Harrison added. Maya, the host of Love Island UK, stated that it was okay to explore his connections with two people, even in real life. She then asked him what he thought crossed the line while exploring his chances with the two girls. Harrison said that it was when he got into the &quot;bits&quot; with Toni was when he thought he took it too far. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe stated that he regretted that and apologized to both girls for it. Maya then asked Lauren if she had let go of her hard feelings now that she was with him. Lauren said that Harrison leaving the villa after her, told her everything she needed to know about his intentions for her. However, she did mention that the last recoupling ceremony, where Harrison chose to couple up with Toni, felt disrespectful. She blamed the timing of it and stated that it wasn't the best decision on Harrison's side. She added that while she understood that Harrison might have wanted to keep his chances open with Toni, he could have done that while being in a couple with her. She accepted that he had picked the wrong way, but now that he knew it and was sorry for it, she was okay. &quot;It was a big decision to make,&quot; said Lauren, commending Harrison's decision to leave Love Island UK. For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveisland.