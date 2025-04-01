“Because of the science that goes with it” — Spring Baking Championship star Jon’nae Smith reveals why she loves baking

Spring Baking Championship season 11 is currently airing on Food Network, with ten bakers still in the competition for a $25,000 prize along with the title of Spring Baking Champion. Among the contestants is Atlanta-based pastry chef Jon’nae “Jaye” Smith, who brings a mix of her South Florida roots and Atlanta culinary experience to the show.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Rough Draft Atlanta on March 31, 2025, Smith reflected on her baking journey, mentors, and her time on national television. Smith, who is part of The New South chef collective, spoke about her early interest in baking and how that passion grew over the years.

“I decided I wanted to be a pastry chef around 17 years old after I baked a dense cake, and I couldn’t figure out what had happened. Baking intrigued me because of the science that goes with it,” she explained.

Ad

Trending

Her journey started when she was five, with an Easy-Bake Oven. Her passion turned into a career during college, when she began a small baking project called Jaye’s Creations.

Now representing Atlanta on a national stage, Smith shared what it was like to be on Spring Baking Championship for the first time and how her background in restaurants like Canoe and Bread & Butterfly helped shape her skills.

Smith talks about filming Spring Baking Championship

Ad

Smith described her time on Spring Baking Championship as an experience filled with long days and new learning opportunities. She explained that being on national television for the first time brought personal growth.

“My experience on the show was amazing. I learned so many new things about myself as a person, chef, and an actress,” she added.

She talked about how she bonded with fellow contestants Corey Jamison, Rav Oberoi (who went by “Ravioli” on the show), and Stacy Flores. Smith recalled how they spent time exploring the city between shoots.

Ad

Despite the competitive nature of the show, Smith appreciated the opportunity to connect with other bakers and being able to maintain those relationships even after filming of the show ended.

“We still maintain our connection today, and I’m grateful,” she said.

Smith shares details about her background and mentors

Ad

Spring Baking Championship star Jon’nae Smith’s interest in baking started quite early.

“I began baking as a young girl, maybe 5, with my easy bake oven,” she said.

Encouraged by her family, especially her mother and nana who gifted her the oven, Smith spent her childhood in the kitchen. The turning point came at age 17 after she baked a dense cake and became curious about what went wrong. That curiosity led her to explore baking seriously.

Ad

In college, she launched Jaye’s Creations and often cooked for friends and family. Her Instagram page by the same name still exists as a reminder of where she started. Professionally, she has worked at several Atlanta restaurants including Canoe, Four Seasons Atlanta, Loews Hotel, and Bread & Butterfly.

She also participated in the Heritage Supper Club dinner series and worked at The Hill at Serenbe. Smith named chefs Arlety Estevez and Demetrius Brown from Bread & Butterfly as her mentors. She also shared names of local pastry chefs making an impact on her, including Nickey Boyd, Charmain Ware, Sadé McMullen (Chef Sam), and Claudia Martinez.

Ad

Her go-to spots in Atlanta include Bread & Butterfly, Kupcakerie in East Point, Auburn Angel, Sauce Queen Kitchen & Pantry, and Marcus Bar and Grille.

New episodes of Spring Baking Championship air every Monday on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback