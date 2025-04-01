Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 9 recap: Captain Jason grows frustrated with his crew and threatens to fire Wihan and Lara amid their feud

Below Deck Down Under season 3, episode 9, titled Foam Sick, premiered on Bravo on March 31, 2025. The episode further deepened the rift between Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Chief Stew Lara Rigby, even after Captain Jason Chambers stepped in last week to urge them to resolve their differences.

Despite the tension, Wihan and Adair Werley, Harry Van Vliet and Brianna Duffield, along with Johnny Arvanitis and Alesia Bean, made progress in their respective relationships.

Meanwhile, Captain Jason became increasingly frustrated with the actions of Marina Marcondes de Barros and Wihan and confronted them about it. The episode's official synopsis reads:

"Adrenaline-junkie guests test the boundaries on Katina; Lara and Wihan's working relationship comes to a head when Capt. Jason intervenes; a disgruntled stew lets their attitude get the better of them when they get sassy with the captain."

What happened on Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8?

Love continued to flow despite growing tension between the crew

Tensions continued to escalate between Wihan, Lara, and Tzarina in Below Deck Down Under season 3 episode 8. Lara and Tzarina tried to address their frustrations by confronting Wihan about his work ethic and his reluctance to help his crewmates. Wihan remained dismissive of his actions and behavior, even bragging that his team enjoys significantly more downtime compared to other departments on the yacht.

Despite the drama and tension on board, romance blossomed in the episode. Alesia prepared for her first date with Johnny, stating that he made her laugh and feel comfortable, even though she admitted that her feelings scared her. Although their date was interrupted by a storm, they made the most of their time together with hot tub games, where the Below Deck Down Under season 3 couple shared their first kiss.

Harry and Bri spent quality time together in an empty guest cabin. Their relationship strengthened as Bri revealed she had overcome her insecurities about their connection. Meanwhile, Adair kissed Wihan and confessed her attraction to him.

Crew prepares for the new charter guest

The Below Deck Down Under crew later started preparing for the next charter guest, one of whom was the House of Villains star Corinne Olympios. The guest asked for a form party and arrival via jet skis.

As the charter started, Marina quickly fell into Captain Jason’s bad side. While assisting with the guests’ luggage, she corrected him on the placement of the suitcases, which didn’t go unnoticed. Later, when he asked for his digestive meds, she made a remark about his micromanagement. Her comments didn’t sit well with Captain Jason, who firmly warned her never to speak to him that way again.

While the crew was busy with the charter, Wihan and Johnny took some time to engage in playful banter on deck. Taking advantage of their downtime when Harry asked them to check if Lara needed help, Wihan dismissed his suggestion and continued his conversation with Johnny.

Captain Jason threatens to fire Wihan and Lara

The crew finished the preparations according to the charter guests' requests, and they thoroughly enjoyed their foam party. However, the celebration left a massive mess behind. Johnny had to handle the cleaning duties alone, while his team leader, Wihan, went to bed without checking on the cleanup.

The next morning, Harry was frustrated to find the deck still in disarray. When Wihan told Harry to finish the cleaning, Lara intervened, and together with Harry, she pushed back against the bosun, saying that it wasn't the right time.

Reluctant to accept responsibility, Wihan complained to Captain Jason, blaming Johnny and Lara for the mess. However, the Below Deck Down Under captain wasn’t having it. He warned Wihan to stop deflecting and take ownership of his actions. Frustrated with the ongoing tension, Captain Jason issued a stern warning—if Wihan and Lara couldn’t resolve their feud, one of them would be sent home.

Below Deck Down Under season 3 episodes air every Monday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

