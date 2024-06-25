Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Chef Jono's performance sends Capt. Sandy "looking for a backup"

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew has hosted multiple primary guests and celebrities on their yacht and has never failed to impress them. This time, however, when Captain Sandy invited a 17-time grand slam doubles champion for a fine dining experience, she was disappointed.

Chef Jonathan served cold eggs and a "deconstructed sponge cake" to the main guest, Gigi Fernandez, who complained to Sandy about the menu. For lunch, Jono served seared tender chicken breasts in a coconut lemon sauce which she wasn't too impressed by either.

On Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 episode 4, chef Jono had one more chance to prove his capabilities by preparing an amazing dinner but Sandy was already looking for another chef to take charge.

During her confessional interview, Sandy revealed she was looking for someone to replace Chef Jonathan due to Gigi's complaints. Other guests weren't too delighted to see the food he served either. Sandy said:

“The entire meal was subpar. I’m gonna get through this charter, and when the guests get off, I’m gonna have a very real conversation with Johnathan … But I am definitely looking for a backup.”

Below Deck Mediterranean, season 9 episode 4 was exclusively released on Bravo TV on June 24, 2024. The episode synopsis states the following:

Tensions escalate as the deck team leaps into action to salvage a chaotic beach picnic; The chef finds himself in hot water when charter guests complain to Capt. Sandy before disembarking; Romance begins to blossom between more than two crew members."

Captain Sandy was disappointed in Chef Jono on Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 episode 4

On Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 episode 4, Captain Sandy decided to join other guests for their final meal. Jono was under more pressure to prove he deserved to be on that super yacht.

Meanwhile Captain Sandy was already reconsidering firing Jono but she didn't as they were "mid charter" and previously chef Jonathan had served amazing food. Jono was ready to showcase his cooking abilities, and said:

"Being a self-taught chef, if someone asks me to make something and I've never made it before, I'm gonna make it. But if I make a mistake and the captain picks up on that mistake, your job is at risk."

However, things didn't go as the Below Deck Mediterranean cast member expected. Captain Sandy was disappointed once again with the food service and menu.

When the chief guest, Gigi Fernandez, asked Chef Jonathan what the gazpacho appetizer's recipe was, Jono replied that he googled it and it was "someone's grandma's recipe." This answer disappointed Sandy further, and she told the cameras that's not how one should talk to the guests. Sandy stated:

"When a client asks, 'What's your recipe?' Maybe in the future, don't say, 'Some grandma's recipe.' Just say it's a secret recipe. You don't want them to know you Googled it and it's someone else's."

The upcoming episode 5, titled Caught between a Dock and a Heart Place, is set to release on July 1, 2024. Episode 5 will reveal whether Chef Jono exceeds Captain Sandy's expectations or if he will be replaced by a new chef.

Stream Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 every week exclusively on Bravo TV on Mondays at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock TV.