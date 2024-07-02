Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 episode 5 recap and more details explored 

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, i.e., episode 5 of season 9, was released on Monday, July 1. In the previous episode, Stew Bri and Elena competed for Joe. This episode saw Joe finally settling for one as he got intimate with Bri.

This put off Elena, and further in the episode, tensions were brewing between the two. Bri even cried because she didn't like how Elena treated her, which was caught by Captain Sandy, who consoled her.

After Chef Jono was on a thin line with his food in the last episode, he again underperformed this episode. The steak he made was "dry" to one of the guests, which led to the Captain texting the yacht recruitment board again.

What went down on episode 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9?

Relationship problems

The last episode of Below Deck Mediterranean saw Elena and Bri fighting for Joe's attention. Joe, too, was flirting with both of them. Episode 5 of the show saw the crew getting ready to dip into the hot tub late at night. When Elena saw Joe in there, she announced that she was going to bed.

She said if Joe wanted her, he'd have to take her to dinner. On the other hand, Bri went right into the pool with Joe. Seeing them alone, Aesha went to bed, and Bri and Joe made out in the pool.

Gael was upset because her long-distance boyfriend complained about her not giving him enough time. She said she felt like Nathan was there for her when her boyfriend wasn't.

The next morning, Joe's situation tensed things between Bri and Ellie. When Bri asked Ellie if she was okay, she said,

"I think I made it abundantly clear that I was interested in Joe, and you were, like, 'F**k that! I’m just gonna go do my own thing.'"

Bri said she wouldn't have done it if she knew how much it would hurt Elena.

Stars onboard

Their next charter consisted of fashion model Brittany Brower and her roommate and reality TV star Trishelle Canatella. As the crew prepared for them, Sandy warned them not to serve any chicken and not to let the guests wander far off into the sea as they did with a couple of last charters.

Tensions rose between Elena and Bri

When Bri instructed Joe to take the wine cartons upstairs, Elena rhetorically asked her if she was going to let her make the decisions. Bri caught her in the galley, apologized to her, and said,

"This whole overriding me stuff needs to stop".

In a confessional on Below Deck Mediterranean, Elena was amazed at Bri's response and said that her job was just to support her. While talking to Chef Jono about it, Bri started to cry. Sandy overheard her and consoled her without being in on the drama.

Chef Jono makes a mistake again

He was praised for his first sushi serving, but when he served steak at a guest wedding vow renewal, he missed the mark. The main guest complained that the steak was too dry. Aesha even offered to replace it, but the guest said no. This led Captain Sandy to text crew recruitment Norma to check if the replacement chef was there yet.

Now, it is for the fans to see in the upcoming episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean if things cool down between Elena and Bri or if they continue to heat up. In the upcoming episode, Chef Jono will also likely be replaced.

New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 drop on Mondays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

