Big Brother season 26: Everything we know so far

Big Brother is all set to come up with its season 26. The reality show will premiere on two nights, on July 17 and 18, 2024, as announced by CBS. The veteran host of the show, Julie Moonves, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 21, 2024

Big Brother is an American reality show. A group of competitors known as "HouseGuests" live together to compete throughout the show. These contestants face weekly elimination based on their performance in the tasks.

The house guests go head-to-head for a prize money of $7,50,000, and eventually one guest gets to take the prize money home. The contestants are surrounded by cameras and microphones and are under surveillance for 24 hours.

The live feed of the house is also available for viewers to watch through the official streaming partner CBS, who has given rights to Paramount+ and Pluto TV to stream the live feed of the show. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

The reality series is slated to air at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Big Brother Season 26: What do we know so far?

The new season of Big Brother has been announced by the official streaming partner CBS.

The show is going to air on July 17. The new season is coming up with a two-night premiere, as confirmed by the long-time host of the show since its inception in July 2000, Julie Moonves.

Julie Mooves is an American TV personality and is the face of the show, Big Brother as an anchor. she has appeared as a moderator and co-host for the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, which aired on October 18, 2010.

The cast of the show has not been disclosed yet. According to the old rituals of the show, the cast is generally revealed closer to the premiere of the show. The official announcement talks of 'expect the unexpected', which will lead audiences to anticipate the upcoming twists and turns.

However, Big Brother follows the tradition of calling former contestants and winners to host the tasks and skits in between, nothing is certain as of now.

Big Brother aired its first season in 2000. The show has completed 25 seasons. The last season was wrapped up on December 9, 2023.

However, season 25 lasted for a record-breaking 100 days. Jagateshwar "Jag" Bains defeated Matt Klotz in a 5-2 vote to become the winner of the house, and Cameron Hardin received the title of America's Favorite HouseGuest.

The usual format of the show hosts HouseGuests for 80-85 days, and the same is expected out of this season until any official announcement. CBS has announced the show will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. The previous seasons had some episodes to air at 8 p.m. ET as well. The elimination round is held on Thursdays as known from the past seasons.

As the show runs live feed as well, viewers can find other options available besides using a Paramount+ subscription to access the feeds. Pluto TV offers a free method to watch live feeds, and CBS has added that option as well.

As announced, Big Brother will make its two-night premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.