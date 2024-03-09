Big Brother application 2024: How to apply for the USA version?

Big Brother is one of the most well-renowned series in the reality TV world that set criteria and format for the new reality TV shows. Essentially, the show welcomes a group of contestants who are willing to be housemates for a limited amount of time. During this time, they don't have access to the internet and the outside world.

Each week, all cast members are given individual tasks and have to participate in team challenges as well. The Big Brother audience decides who to eliminate based on the housemates' performance. Towards the end of the show, the remaining finalists compete for the winning title and the grand crash prize.

According to the official CBS website, the Big Brother synopsis states:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize"

Visit the official CBS casting website, record an audition tape, fill out the online form, and submit it to bigbrothercasting.tv to become a part of the BB 2024 US version.

To apply for Big Brother 2024 USA version visit the official CBS website

As per the CBS Big Brother casting website, the online application process is described. One of the most important eligibility requirements includes being a US citizen. Alongside the mandatory section, the team has also linked a video from the casting director who explains the procedure of applying as a contestant on Big Brother.

Jesse, the BB casting director, elaborated that the production team will need a proper audition tape, not a 15-second TikTok video. The video uploaded to Jesse Tannenbaum's YouTube channel gives details on how to record an audition tape:

"Submit an audition video, because it will give you the best shot at getting call back."

He also said that giving insight into one's personality and sharing "the reason why you want to join Big Brother" can increase the chances of being a part of the cast. Also, showing the most authentic, unfiltered version is equally important not just to survive on the show but also to get along with the housemates when one is away from friends and family.

When it comes to the contract, all participants have to agree to live in the BB house "located in Los Angeles for approximately 100 days." It further mentions:

"If you are chosen to live in the house, it is your responsibility to make any necessary arrangements with your employer and family in anticipation of your extended absence from home."

The age restriction is set at 21, and it is made clear that every candidate will be continuously observed, and their personalities and daily exchanges within the home will be made public. Physical, mental, and psychological health will be evaluated, if one has any health complications, it is best to inform the production team beforehand.

For selected candidates, the Participant Form Package is to be filled out alongside psychologists and mental health professionals selected by the producer. The team will check the background.

The ideal candidate should have:

"Articulate, interesting, and exhibit enthusiasm for the project as well as a willingness to share their most private thoughts in an open forum of strangers. Must also have sufficient physical, psychological, and mental capacity to endure approximately 100 days in a monitored house under extraordinary conditions."

Fill out the online form with the video audition tape to bigbrothercasting.tv

One can also stream the previous seasons of the ITV show to get an idea of what happens in the series.