Who won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4? Details explored

The recently released RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4 spiced up the leaderboard with new Benefactress Badges. Episode 4, Smokin' Hot Firefighter Makeovers, featured guest judge Brothers Osborne.

There won't be any eliminations in this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Instead, there will be a leaderboard stating the points for each contestant queen. Ru added even more chaos by combining the girl group challenge with the standard makeover challenge.

Hence, queens were all set and ready, dolled-up firefighters, and then there was a new track, P*ssy on Fire. The Queens were then paired and joined by firemen. With the best choreography, tucking tutorials, and one man shaving his eyebrows, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 9 episode 4 was full of excitement and unexpected moments.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4? Details explored

It's been four weeks since RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 premiered on May 17, 2024. With a few changes in the show's format, there won't be any eliminations, and the winning prize money, $200,000, will be given to support philanthropic work. Each of the queens has already decided on the institute to which the winning queen will donate.

Each week, there will be Top Two Queens who will earn Benefactress Badges. In the finale, the three queens with the most badges will compete against each other and win the prize money and the crown.

Every week, Top Two Queens will also feature in a lip sync competition, and the winner will collect cash tips for their choice of charity. An additional rule allows the winner to "Cut Off" two of the bottom six queens. The Cut-Off queen will no longer be able to earn a Badge in the following episode, even if they win.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4: What went down?

Everyone witnessed the first-ever tie of the season between Roxxxy Andrews and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. They were paired for the makeover challenge/girl group. Roxxxy's sewing and Vanjie's choreography made them winners.

Moreover, they were against Janet Jackson's Black Cat in the lip sync, which Ru announced them both as winners. Hence, this week's cash prize was supposed to be split between Vanjie and Roxxxy.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4: Benefactress Badges

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Roxxxy Andrews (Image via Instagram/@rupaulsdragrace)

After winning the challenge, Roxxxy Andrews and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo were the winners. Both of them earned the badges, now with two badges each.

In episode 3, Nina West and Gottmik won the Benefactress Badge. Nina offered hers to Roxxxy, whereas Gottmik gave hers to Vanjie, her BFF. There will be two badges for each of them now.

Cut-off queen: Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Back in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 1, Angeria was the winner, and she chose to cut off Roxxxy. For that reason, Roxxxy decided to cut off Angeria whenever she got a chance, and this was her chance.

However, Roxxxy and Vanessa could also have chosen to cut off Gottmik, the frontrunner. But she is Vanjie's friend, and they share a close friendship. For that reason, in addition to Roxxxy's revenge, they agreed to cut off Angeria. The competition and payback on the show make it more exciting for viewers.

Leaderboard position for Benefactress Badges after episode 4:

Gottmik: 2

Roxxxy Andrews: 2

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo: 2

Nina West: 1

Plastique Tiara: 1

Jorgeous: 1

Angeria Paris VanMichaels: 1 (will be cut off for Episode 5)

Shannel — 0

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 5 will be released on June 7, 2024, on Paramount Plus.