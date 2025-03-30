Breaking Amish star Mama Mary Schmucker reportedly passes away at 65 following colon cancer complications

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Mama Mary Schmucker has reportedly died at the age of 65. The news was confirmed by her son, Andrew Schmucker, in a TMZ exclusive published on March 28, 2025. According to the report, Mama Mary died at home in Pennsylvania due to complications from colon cancer. She was diagnosed with the illness in 2022 and entered hospice care in 2024.

Ad

Mama Mary was a central figure in the TLC reality shows that followed the lives of Amish individuals as they explored life outside their communities. She was the mother of Abe Schmucker, a recurring cast member, and became a familiar face to viewers across multiple seasons.

Her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Schmucker, had kept fans updated over the past few years. In an April 2022 Instagram post, she mentioned that Mama Mary had undergone colon surgery. In November 2024, she revealed that Mary had entered hospice through an Instagram post,

Ad

Trending

“She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down,” she wrote.

As her health declined, Rebecca continued to ask for comfort and peace for Mary during her final months.

Breaking Amish star Mama Mary’s cancer journey and final days

Ad

Breaking Amish star Mama Mary Schmucker’s health challenges began in 2022 when she was diagnosed with colon cancer. In November 2024, her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, posted another update indicating a more serious turn in Mary’s health.

“She is on hospice now. Her pain has been so bad and they are helping with that,” she wrote.

The post also included a request for prayers, asking them to "flood" her with positive messages and pray for her to be "comfortable and pain free." Mama Mary’s condition reportedly worsened in the months that followed. She experienced difficulty eating and keeping food down. In December 2024, Rebecca mentioned in another Instagram update,

Ad

“There really isn’t much to say because she’s doing about the same. She doesn’t want her personal details shared far and wide and we need to respect her wishes,” she explained.

Earlier this week, Mary was briefly hospitalized, according to her son Andrew. She later passed away at home on March 28, 2025. The family has not shared plans for a public memorial or further details about her passing.

Ad

Remembering Mama Mary’s presence on Breaking Amish

Ad

Mama Mary Schmucker became a known figure through her appearances on Breaking Amish and Return to Amish. While the shows focused on young Amish individuals leaving their communities to experience the outside world, Mama Mary brought a different perspective as a parent and elder.

She was mother to Abe Schmucker, who appeared regularly on the show, and participated in several episodes over the years. Fans of the show often commented on her presence and steady approach to conflicts. She became someone viewers recognised, even if she wasn’t in the spotlight. In past episodes, she was seen offering advice to her son and other cast members.

Ad

Although she eventually stepped back from the show, viewers continued to follow updates on her through family social media accounts. In December 2024,

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages asking how mom is doing. Prayers are always appreciated for her pain and for her to be able to rest comfortably,” Rebecca shared.

Mama Mary’s passing marks the end of a journey that was shared with many through television and online platforms.

Ad

Breaking Amish episodes are available to stream on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback