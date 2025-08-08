  • home icon
  • Celebrity Family Feud welcomes NFLPA with Super Bowl champs and legends for 11th appearance

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 05:02 GMT
NFLPA members on Celebrity Family Feud season 12 (Image via Instagram/@nflpa)
NFLPA members on Celebrity Family Feud season 12 (Image via Instagram/@nflpa)

A new episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured the return of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), marking the group’s 11th appearance on the game show. Episode 5, which aired Thursday, August 7, brought together former NFL athletes split into two groups, NFLPA Offense and NFLPA Defense, competing to win $25,000 for their respective charities.

The NFLPA Defense ultimately secured the top prize in the Fast Money round, successfully hitting the required point total. The episode included a mix of Hall of Famers, Super Bowl champions, and former Pro Bowlers.

NFLPA returns to Celebrity Family Feud for special charity showdown

NFLPA Team Offense vs. Team Defense

Since its founding in 1956, the NFL Players Association has acted as the union for professional football players. It focuses on health, safety, and support after their playing careers. With over 2,000 active and former members, the organization actively participates in public efforts, such as television appearances, to back charitable missions.

The Celebrity Family Feud special episode featured ten former NFL players, split into offense and defense groups. The NFLPA Offense team included Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy, record-breaking return specialist Devin Hester, former Pro Bowl running back Ronnie Brown, and Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

The NFLPA Defense lineup had former All-Pro defensive end Jevon Kearse, two-time Super Bowl champion and current analyst Booger McFarland, former linebacker and broadcaster Bart Scott, two-time Super Bowl champion Tyrone Poole, and former linebacker Sam Barrington.

Each team appeared in support of a selected nonprofit. The NFLPA Offense played for the Team Elam Foundation, while the NFLPA Defense represented Forever Dreamers.

Charities represented

The Team Elam Foundation, backed by the offensive team, aims to provide mentorship and educational resources to underserved youth. It helps young individuals access opportunities that promote long-term success in school and life.

Forever Dreamers, the nonprofit selected by the defensive players, works with young people to foster leadership, personal growth, and community participation. The organization guides youth in pursuing their goals, helping to eliminate obstacles and encourage ongoing engagement.

Proceeds from the Celebrity Family Feud episode 5 will be given to one of the causes, with the winning team receiving the full $25,000 prize.

Fast money round results

After winning the Celebrity Family Feud main game rounds, the NFLPA Defense advanced to the Fast Money round. The show used standard Fast Money rules, with each player given timed rounds to provide five answers based on survey data. All responses were judged against answers given by 100 people surveyed in advance.

Bart Scott went first, responding to five survey questions and scoring 108 points. Some of his answers included “open the door” as a sign of being a gentleman and “Christmas” as the holiday when airports are most chaotic.

Sam Barrington responded with answers like “pay the bill” and “change the diaper,” which helped the team earn the last 98 points they needed. Their total of 206 points exceeded the 200-point goal, winning the $25,000 prize for Forever Dreamers.

The top answers included “open the door” for a polite gesture, “change the diaper” for a shared parental task, “Christmas” as the toughest holiday for traveling by air, “stomach” as the most common body part that experiences a knot, and “10 minutes” as the average time spent chewing gum.

The segment concluded with host Steve Harvey announcing the charity total and acknowledging the NFLPA’s participation.

Season 12 of Celebrity Family Feud is available for streaming anytime on Hulu.

