Celebrity Family Feud: The Real Housewives stars Kandi Burruss and Kyle Richards face-off

Episode 5 of Celebrity Family Feud season 11 was released on August 7, 2025. It saw The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss' family going against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards' family. The former's clan was named Burruss-Tucker because it consisted of Kandi's daughter, Riley Burruss, her stepdaughter, Kaela Tucker, her cousin Knight Dallas, and the general manager of her brainchild, Kandi Koated Entertainment, DonJuan Clark. The latter's team had her four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. The former team played for Kandi's own charity called Kandi Cares, while the latter team played to win money for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In a clip of the Celebrity Family Feud episode, posted on the show's official YouTube channel on the same date as its release, the Richards and Burruss-Tucker clans were seen going against each other on a puzzling question. What happened between Kyle Richards and Kandi Burruss' teams on Celebrity Family Feud season 11 episode 5? Sophia went up against Riley to answer the very first prompt for her team. The question was what they would do to a bald man's head to get him in the mood. Sophia pressed the buzzer first and got the chance to answer. She said, &quot;massage,&quot; an answer which was cheered on by the audience and her team. Steve, the Celebrity Family Feud host, revealed that she indeed answered it correctly, as the prompt on the board read, &quot;rub/stroke it&quot;. Steve then moved to Farrah from Kyle's team, who said, &quot;lick it&quot;. She, too, was correct as the third prompt on the board was revealed to be her exact answer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoving to Alexia, Steve asked the same question and noted that Sophia was a kid. She said, &quot;kiss it,&quot; and was absolutely right as the second answer on the board was revealed to be her words. Trying to come up with an answer that wasn't already said, Portia said, &quot;Put a wig on him&quot;. Her answer made everyone laugh, but she was wrong, as her response didn't match any of the remaining two answers on the board. Steve said that at her age, she couldn't imagine herself with a bald man because everybody in high school had hair. He joked that while that was good, those men weren't going to have their hair for long. Moving on to the matriarch, Kyle, the Celebrity Family Feud host asked what she would do to a bald man's head to get him in the mood. She said she would smell it. Her answer, too, didn't match any of the prompts on the board, so Steve moved to Sophia. She said that she would moisturize the bald man's head to get him in the mood. She was correct again because the prompt on the board said, &quot;oil it up,&quot; which was equivalent to Sophia's answer. Farrah was asked the question next, and she said she would take the bald man's head to the bedroom, but her answer was wrong. With only one prompt from the five prompts on the board remaining unanswered, Steve moved to Kandi's clan. The first one to answer was Kandi, and she said she would &quot;straddle it&quot;. &quot;That's such a Kandi answer, though. You always always, Kandi, you got some crazy...,&quot; Steve said. Then, when he checked on the board, her answer didn't match the only remaining prompt, so the Richards were announced as the winners of the round. At the end of the round, the undisclosed answer on the board was revealed to be &quot;pat it&quot;. For more updates on Celebrity Family Feud season 11, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @familyfeudabc.