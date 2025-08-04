  • home icon
  General Hospital's team wins $10K in Celebrity Family Feud's Fast Money round

General Hospital's team wins $10K in Celebrity Family Feud's Fast Money round

By Raina Saha
Modified Aug 04, 2025 18:19 GMT
The team of General Hospital on Celebrity Family Feud (Image via Instagram/@familyfeudabc)
The team of General Hospital on Celebrity Family Feud (Image via Instagram/@familyfeudabc)

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 featured a battle of the soaps in the July 31, 2025, episode of the game show, in which the teams of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless went head-to-head for a $25,000 cash prize for their chosen charity. It was the General Hospital's team that earned the opportunity to play the Fast Money round to win the cash prize.

However, despite their efforts, they could only win $10,000 from the $25,000 prize fund. Rena Sofer, who plays the role of Lois Cerullo on General Hospital, and Donnell Turner, who appears on the show as Curtis Ashford, played in the Fast Money round, hoping to earn as much money as possible for their charity. However, they fell short and left with $10,000.

Rena scored an 88 during her turn, which meant that Donnell needed 112 or more to win the entire prize pot. Although he started strong, his last couple of answers received low scores, leaving General Hospital's team just a few points away from the finish line.

Regardless, the Celebrity Family Feud contestants rejoiced as they earned $10,000 for their chosen charity, The Nature Conservancy, an organization that strives to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends.

What answers did Rena and Donnell give in the Fast Money round of Celebrity Family Feud?

youtube-cover
Rena was the first one to attempt the rapid-fire quiz. With 20 seconds on the clock, the first question the Celebrity Family Feud host, Steve Harvey, asked her was to name something that men thought about multiple times per day, apart from s*x. Rena said sports.

The following question asked her to name a clothing article that a woman may wear that could be "so tight it cuts off her circulation." Without any hesitation, the General Hospital cast member answered, "Bra."

When Steve asked Rena how many glasses of wine were "too many," for her third question, she said, "Two." For the penultimate question, Rena had to name the biggest state in the United States. With ten seconds remaining, the alum hurriedly said Texas.

In the last question, Steve asked her to name the finger people would trim first. Rena answered, "Pinky." With that, it was time for the Celebrity Family Feud contestant to see how she had done. Her answers received 11, 15, 7, 40, and 15 points, respectively, totaling 88 points.

As a result, Donnell had to earn 112 points or more to champion the Fast Money round. The Celebrity Family Feud frontman asked the same set of questions to the General Hospital star, to which his answers were: money, corset, three, California, and the middle finger. His responses received 26, 22, 37, 15, and 4 points, respectively, falling a few points short of hitting the $25,000 mark.

Steve revealed that the top answers in order of the questions were food, jeans or pants, three glasses of wine, Texas or Alaska, and thumb.

With that, the team of General Hospital cast members walked away with $10,000 for The Nature Conservancy. Their opponents, the team of The Young and the Restless, led by Joshua Morrow, had competed for the Entertainment Community Fund, a non-profit organization that works to provide a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Celebrity Family Feud season 11 airs a new episode every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The season can also be streamed on Hulu.

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

