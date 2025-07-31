“Cheap”- Celebrity IOU star Drew Scott criticizes the widely-used floating shelf design

Episode 4 of Celebrity IOU season 10 was released on July 30, 2025. It saw the Olympic snowboarder Shaun White getting his house renovated by the Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. While giving Shaun essential tips for decorating his place, Drew Scott let people know how he felt about the widely used floating shelves. It was when Shaun suggested floating shelves to go around his TV, Drew said they should do something more artistic. &quot;So it’s not just your typical, cheap, bought-at-the-store kind of look,&quot; he said. Shaun was Drew's childhood best friend, so the Scott brothers renovating his house for him was like a full circle moment. After Drew expressed his dislike for Shaun's idea, he suggested something else that looked transformative and clean. While renovating the house, the Scott brothers and Shaun also played a fun game, which Jonathan jokingly said was an Olympic sport. What happened on Celebrity IOU season 10 episode 4? The topic of floating shelves came up when Drew and Jonathan were helping Shaun do up his TV wall. Shaun suggested that for his Ventura Beach, California home, they could use floating shelves to cover the wall, which had his big TV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew was against the suggestion and let Shaun know that the slim shelving method he had asked them to use looked cheap. He said that doing two columns of floating shelves with three aligned on each side of the TV didn't feel &quot;interesting enough&quot;. He thought the setting was &quot;generic&quot; and &quot;boring&quot;. &quot;How can we make this wall a total statement instead of it just being a TV with a few little whiskers?&quot; stated Drew. Instead of the floating shelves, Drew suggested they install a French cleat system. It had a mixture of wooden boxes and shelves of various sizes. It was a modular feature, so Drew said that Shaun's family would be able to change the shelves and the boxes and rearrange them on the French cleat as they pleased. He explained that the unit could be dressed with pictures, plants, souvenirs, or showpieces as they collected more. Drew also said that those things could be switched up according to their changing preferences. After they executed the French cleat wall, it looked better than Shaun's plain wall that preceded it. What else happened on Celebrity IOU season 10 episode 4? When the Scott brothers were emptying Shaun's home in Celebrity IOU season 10, Jonathan thought of making the renovation fun. He suggested that since they were at an Olympic player's house, they should do a competition. He then explained that they should rip the shelf doors out and throw them from across the hall, in a way that they go outside the window. He called this the new Olympic category. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaun agreed and ripped out a door from one of the kitchen cabinets. He then went across the hall and attempted to throw it in the opening of the window. He failed because the door hit the glass of the window, which broke because of the impact. Drew and Jonathan questioned if Shaun was indeed an athlete because he wasn't even close to getting the door through the window. Next, Drew ripped out another door and attempted the throw, only to succeed. Shaun tried replicating him again, but failed at it again. He then came to a Celebrity IOU confessional to say, &quot;I really hit the window, smashed everything.&quot; For more updates on Celebrity IOU season 10, fans can follow its channel, HGTV's official Instagram account, @hgtv.