"Comedy requires a serious frame of mind" — Gary Kroeger praises Jon Hamm’s performance on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live returned on April 12, 2025, with episode 17 of its 50th season. Jon Hamm hosted the show for the fourth time, marking his first appearance in nearly 15 years. The episode opened with a cold open featuring James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, who stepped into the scene mid-sketch to deliver a monologue filled with commentary on recent headlines.

Ad

Gary Kroeger, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, reflected on Hamm’s return:

"Jon Hamm was spot-on perfection as the archetypal creative executive. And he has proven great versatility, especially with comedy since. He innately understands that comedy requires a serious frame of mind in order to work," Gary shared.

Hamm used his monologue to revisit his past SNL appearances and poke fun at how often cameos are used when hosts need a lift. One such cameo came from Kieran Culkin, who joined him on stage as Hamm jokingly declared that Mad Men was "better" than Succession and asked for Culkin’s Oscar.

Ad

Trending

The episode featured sketches such as “Check to Check Business News,” “Guess! The Correct! Answer!,” and a White Lotus-inspired parody titled “The White POTUS,” along with a Weekend Update segment featuring several guest appearances.

Saturday Night Live: Jon Hamm and Kieran Culkin trade jabs in monologue return

Ad

Jon Hamm began his monologue by noting that this was his fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live and his first in over a decade. He joked about how monologues can sometimes fall flat and how the show often uses cameos to lift those moments. On cue, Kieran Culkin entered the stage, continuing their mock argument from the previous week.

Hamm reflected on his previous appearances on the show, mentioning that he had done 14 cameos in addition to his hosting gigs. He referred to sketches like “Jon Hamm’s John Ham” and “Trick or Treat” as fan favorites.

Ad

Gary Kroeger praised Hamm’s skill on the show:

"I loved Mad Men. I was in advertising for 17 years after show business, and the circumstances explored in Mad Men still rang true. We used 'Draper-isms' in actual pitch meetings."

Gary further added:

"I think he is brilliant on SNL, just as I thought on Curb. Jon Hamm playing 'Jon Hamm' belongs on a loop at the Smithsonian."

Ad

Saturday Night Live sketches explore politics, workplace satire, and social commentary

Ad

In “Check to Check Business News,” Jon Hamm played Kenneth, a news anchor who doesn’t understand market shifts and instead offers basic advice, like using bar soap and shopping at discount stores. The sketch highlighted how confusing the economy feels for everyday people.

In another sketch, “Guess! The Correct! Answer!,” Hamm played a nervous contestant whose attempts to avoid going viral failed after he gave embarrassing and inappropriate answers.

Ad

A White Lotus-inspired parody titled “The White POTUS” placed James Austin Johnson’s Trump in a luxury hotel setting, accompanied by Chloe Fineman and cameos from Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka and Beck Bennett as Putin. Hamm appeared briefly as RFK Jr. The parody touched on familiar political themes but was presented in the style of the HBO series.

During the Weekend Update segment, Emil Wakim joked about life in America as the son of an immigrant.

Ad

"New York City is if capitalism was a physical location. There's an M&M store next to a church," Emil said.

Meanwhile, Sarah Sherman, as accountant Dawn Altman, ended her segment by smashing her head through the set wall, revealing a hidden room. Bowen Yang also returned as Trade Minister Chen Biao, commenting on America's economy.

Fans can watch the latest episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More