While appearing on Fox Business on May 30, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary addressed a question about the two watches he was wearing. In response, he explained that the pieces were chosen to mark a recent U.S. delegation trip to the United Arab Emirates. Referring to one of them, he stated:

“You know, I wanted to celebrate that whole trip by Trump to the United Arab Emirates, and I've got two pieces on today...Crazy piece, beautiful piece.”

O'Leary then detailed their origin, purpose, materials, and value during the on-air segment. He noted both watches were made of tantalum, a rare metal, and emphasized their significance in relation to the event.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary showcases exclusive tantalum watches during UAE visit

Tantalum materials and symbolic connections

Kevin O’Leary confirmed the watches are made from tantalum. “These are both tantalum watches, a really rare metal,” he said, describing the material’s uniqueness. One of the watches he displayed was the Chronometre Bleu by F.P. Journe, which he linked to global diplomacy.

“This is Chronometre Bleu, which was actually worn by Putin, because it's part of the whole, we want to get some peace in Ukraine. This is his watch, made by F.P. Journe.” O’Leary said.

The second timepiece originated from the Middle East. The Shark Tank investor explained that it was made by a jeweler called Seddiqi in the United Arab Emirates.

He mentioned the family's established role in the region, emphasizing that they have "serviced all the royal family" over the past 40 years. He also highlighted that the watch was produced in limited quantities:

“They only made 24 to celebrate the visit, and thank goodness one’s on my wrist.”

Features and design elements

The Seddiqi watch was also noted for its unique design choices, particularly the strap. He later emphasized the comfort and flexibility of the design:

“The band. This thing is stretchy. I thought I wasn’t going to like it. It’s so comfortable and comes in multiple colors for men that want to experiment and women, and it clips on and off.”

Discussing other aspects of the timepiece, O’Leary drew attention to its appearance and structure. He also described it as an example of innovation, stating:

“Were talking about innovation here. Look at how beautiful that thing is. It's onyx stone.”

The Shark Tank investor mentioned that these functional and stylistic elements, including materials and detachable components, were shown as central to the watch's design strategy.

Pricing and broader significance

During the interview, O’Leary shared information about each watch’s value. Regarding the Chronometre Bleu, the Shark Tank investor explained:

“It came out at 17,000 because Putin made it famous. It’s trading at around 60,000 now. Secondary market.”

The Seddiqi model, on the other hand, was priced differently. Kevin stated that it was valued at around "30,000," setting it apart from the Chronometre Bleu while highlighting its distinct placement in the collection.

Asked directly about the composition of the watches, he confirmed, “It’s tantalum.” The Shark Tank investor also spoke about the broader horological culture of the region.

“The daughter, Hind, supports Watch Week there where all the young watchmakers from around the world go and you see the new pieces,” he said.

